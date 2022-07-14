Elon Musk's unabashed reaction to poop emoji that Twitter will now use in court
As the legal showdown between Twitter and Elon Musk continues, the social media giant used the SpaceX founder's poop emoji in reaction as an evidence against him, Fox Business News reported.
Musk had used the emoji while responding to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's statement about bot accounts. The microblogging site in its lawsuit has accused Musk of disparaging the company.
“We suspend over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter. We also lock millions of accounts each week that we suspect may be spam – if they can’t pass human verification challenges (captchas, phone verification, etc),” Agrawal tweeted in a thread about bot accounts on May 16.
"The hard challenge is that many accounts which look fake superficially – are actually real people. And some of the spam accounts which are actually the most dangerous – and cause the most harm to our users – can look totally legitimate on the surface," he added.
Musk reacted to Agrawal's thread with a poop emoji. In another tweet he wrote, "So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter."
The Twitter lawsuit complaint alleged that he had repeatedly disparaged Twitter since signing the merger agreement and created business risk for Twitter and downward pressure on its share price.
On Wednesday, Twitter sued Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion buyout deal and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.
This after Musk said he intends to terminate the deal because Twitter had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.
-
Ranil wants military to use force, Sri Lankan Army says no firing on protestors
The Sri Lankan Army has declined instructions of acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe to use force against the protestors after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Male to escape public wrath over present economic crisis in the Island nation. Gotabaya had renounced his US citizenship to become Sri Lanka President. His youngest brother Basil still retains his US citizenship.
-
France Bastille Day 2022: Why it is celebrated, what you should know
France Bastille Day - also known as the country's national day - is celebrated every year on July 14 with military parades and fireworks. The national holiday marks the fall of the Bastille on July 14, 1789. Bastille Day history: During the early months of the French Revolution, Paris was in a state of high agitation as the Estates-General refused to dissolve, transforming itself instead into a constituent National Assembly.
-
Premium Conversations: Decoding the politics of I2U2 with Mohammed Soliman
Mohammed Soliman, a nonresident scholar at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, shot to prominence when he suggested the idea of a broader Indo-Abrahamic strategic accord that would enhance India's partnership with Israel, Gulf countries, and the United States (US) in a common framework. In 2021, as foreign ministers of what is now called the I2U2 grouping met, the idea gained political and strategic weight.
-
Zelensky blames Russia for Sri Lanka crisis: ‘No one knows now how it'll end'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday held Russia's “special military operation” in his country accountable for the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. READ Sri Lanka president Maldives exit deepens tensions, PM Ranil faces anger - Top 10 developments The Russian and Ukrainian delegations on Wednesday 'made substantive progress' in a high-stakes meeting in Istanbul, involving UN and Turkish officials on a deal to resume exports from Black Sea port.
-
‘Cruel consequences,' says Biden as 10-yr-old rape survivor travels for abortion
The incident has reignited the US abortion ban debate and drawn everyone's attention to the US Supreme Court ruling last month striking down Roe v. Wade. President Joe Biden pointed to the incident as evidence of the 'cruel consequences' of the court's decision. "Ten years old… raped, six weeks pregnant, already traumatized, was forced to travel to another state," the US president was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics