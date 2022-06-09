Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elon Musk replies to spoof article on Tesla cars forcefully driving people to work: 'My diabolical plans'

Many social media users thought it to be true as Elon Musk also dropped a sarcastic comment on the parody article claiming that Tesla cars will drive people to work against their will. 
Elon Musk tweeted, ‘My diabolical plan is coming together!’(REUTERS)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 06:10 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already declared an end to work-from-home asking his staff to return to the office full time. Then Musk said he would have to slash 10% of the workforce because of the current situation of the US economy. Later, however, he retracted his workforce-related statement and said the company's total workforce will rise in the coming year. While all these indicate that a lot is happening in Tesla while Musk is in the middle of a Twitter deal, a spoof article claimed Tesla employees' cars will now drive them to work against their will. Also Read: Elon Musk's ultimatum to Tesla employees: 'Return to office or...'

 

"My diabolical plan is coming together!" Elon Musk replied and the tweet went viral in no time, as many social media users are not sure whether it's true or just a joke.

The article is a spoof article published by The Babylon Bee, a satire website which only publishes satire articles.

Those who did not get the satire and the joke Elon Musk cracked thought it was a scary thing to do, while those who got the drift said they would prefer teleportation to the work. The parody article imagined a mail from Elon Musk to its employees stating that their vehicle will automatically install a software update and will drive to the workspace for an 8-14-hour work day.

What, however, is not a joke is that Tesla has ended work from home and Elon Musk said those who don't want to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week can depart Tesla. "This is less than we ask of factory workers," Musk had written, in an actual email.

On June 3, Musk stated in another company mail that the company will cut salaried personnel by 10% as the company was overstaffing in many areas.

 

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

