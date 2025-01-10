Elon Musk supports alleged sex trafficker Andrew Tate's controversial bid for UK Prime Minister

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has voiced his support for Andrew Tate’s bid to become the UK Prime Minister, despite Tate’s controversial views and criminal allegations. Musk’s involvement in British politics, which includes criticism of Labour leader Keir Starmer and endorsement of far-right figures, has sparked significant debate. Conservative spokespersons have described Musk’s actions as irresponsible and dangerous. Despite Andrew Tate's (R) controversial past, Elon Musk appears to back his political aspirations.

A video clip surfacing on social media shows Andrew Tate denouncing the “generational failure” of UK politics. Earlier this week, he referred to himself as the “unofficial Prime Minister of The United Kingdom” in a post and voiced support for Greenland being annexed into the US.

The post that shared the video captioned that what Tate is doing “will be studied for many years. Even if he doesn’t win and become Prime Minister, his involvement will transform British politics & create an army of men demanding change.”

To this, Musk replied, "He's not wrong".

Elon Musk’s endorsement of Tate, who is associated with far-right ideologies, has sparked alarm. He backed a post that commended Tate’s entry into British politics, agreeing with claims that Tate’s efforts could "transform British politics" and inspire a movement of men advocating for change.

According to the Daily Beast, Musk’s engagement in British politics has reignited discussions, particularly after he expressed support for Tate, a former kickboxer facing serious criminal charges, who has declared his intention to run for UK Prime Minister. Despite lacking political experience and showing limited understanding of British politics, Tate jokingly asked his millions of followers on X if he should run to "save Britain."

Musk responded, “He's not wrong,” to a post on X praising Tate, which stated, “Tate's plan will be far more effective than the incumbent politicians realise.” The post also claimed, “Even if he doesn't win and become Prime Minister, his involvement will transform British politics and create an army of men demanding change.”

Musk, who has previously called on King Charles III to dissolve parliament and call for a general election, has been vocal about issues like child grooming gangs in the UK. While a national inquiry is ongoing, Musk criticized Labour leader Keir Starmer for insufficient action on the matter and even called for his resignation on X.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate, a self-described “misogynist,” is infamous for his extreme views and criminal allegations, including charges of rape and human trafficking. Alongside his brother, he faces accusations in Romania of exploiting women and is set to be extradited to the UK to address further allegations. Tate has consistently denied all charges.

Tate has openly criticised the UK government, claiming the nation is deteriorating under its current leadership.

He has previously supported controversial figures like Tommy Robinson, a convicted criminal known for racist behaviour. Robinson, who was imprisoned for libelling a Syrian refugee, has also received public support from Musk, who has repeatedly called for his release.

Alicia Kearns, a Conservative spokesperson, criticised Musk for sharing content without careful consideration. She stated, "His support for figures like Robinson and Tate detracts from the victims of rape gangs and is frankly dangerous." Musk’s increasing involvement in UK politics has drawn widespread criticism, with many British leaders urging him to refrain from interfering and highlighting his limited understanding of the country’s political landscape.