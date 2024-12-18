'Gay and fake': Andrew Tate attacks Bryan Johnson over age-reversing rituals. Millionaire CEO hits back

The controversial British-American influencer Andrew Tate has once again sparked a heated debate on social media with his recent remarks about US CEO Bryan Johnson. The influencer's criticism of the millionaire's anti-ageing efforts has not gone unnoticed. Johnson, known for his 'biohacking' endeavours, has responded in his usual humble style, adding fuel to the fire. Bryan Johnson and Andrew Tate, whose X conversations have created a controversy. (X/@bryan_johnson, AFP)

What did Andrew Tate post?

“So many f**s who are afraid to enter the cage talk about biological age - ‘age hacking’,” Tate wrote in his post, taking a dig at Johson taking pills as a part of his regimen.

“Oh, my biological age is 25! Really? Go fight then. You can't. In real competition your age shows,” the controversial influencer wrote, referencing the CEO’s claims about reducing his biological age. Tate, with a hint of homophobia, concluded his post by calling Johnson “fake”, adding, “Plus, you're a coward anyway.”

How did Bryan Johnson respond?

“I actually take 40 pills a day and my biological age makes me underage,” the CEO wrote on Tate’s post. In another X post, he added, “Can someone explain to me why @Cobratate (Andrew Tate) has a beef with me? I’m just over here doing my thing.”

Take a look at the X posts here:

What did social media say?

People were divided over the X conversation. While some quickly defended the US millionaire, others thought the influencer had a point.

“He does have a point. What you’re doing is worthless if you are not fit to defend yourself in combat,” posted an X user. Another added, “He’s just projecting his insecurities.” A third joined, “Your replies to these have made me laugh multiple times. Keep doing you, Bryan. Don't die.”

A fourth expressed, “Don't think too much about it.” A fifth wrote, “He's running out of subjects to stay relevant.”

Who is Bryan Johnson?

Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson is known for his commitment to improving health and extending human longevity. He claims to have used biohacking efforts to reverse ageing through a regimen of strict science-backed rituals.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate is a former kickboxer, entrepreneur, and controversial social media personality. Known for his bold and often polarizing opinions, he became famous through viral online content. His statements often spark widespread debate.

