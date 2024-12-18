Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Gay and fake': Andrew Tate attacks Bryan Johnson over age-reversing rituals. Millionaire CEO hits back

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 18, 2024 11:45 AM IST

While most people have supported CEO Bryan Johnson, a few expressed that Andrew Tate may have a point.

The controversial British-American influencer Andrew Tate has once again sparked a heated debate on social media with his recent remarks about US CEO Bryan Johnson. The influencer's criticism of the millionaire's anti-ageing efforts has not gone unnoticed. Johnson, known for his 'biohacking' endeavours, has responded in his usual humble style, adding fuel to the fire.

Bryan Johnson and Andrew Tate, whose X conversations have created a controversy. (X/@bryan_johnson, AFP)
Bryan Johnson and Andrew Tate, whose X conversations have created a controversy. (X/@bryan_johnson, AFP)

What did Andrew Tate post?

“So many f**s who are afraid to enter the cage talk about biological age - ‘age hacking’,” Tate wrote in his post, taking a dig at Johson taking pills as a part of his regimen.

Also Read: ‘Anti-aging’ US millionaire Bryan Johnson 'loves India' but is shocked because…

“Oh, my biological age is 25! Really? Go fight then. You can't. In real competition your age shows,” the controversial influencer wrote, referencing the CEO’s claims about reducing his biological age. Tate, with a hint of homophobia, concluded his post by calling Johnson “fake”, adding, “Plus, you're a coward anyway.”

How did Bryan Johnson respond?

“I actually take 40 pills a day and my biological age makes me underage,” the CEO wrote on Tate’s post. In another X post, he added, “Can someone explain to me why @Cobratate (Andrew Tate) has a beef with me? I’m just over here doing my thing.”

Take a look at the X posts here:

What did social media say?

People were divided over the X conversation. While some quickly defended the US millionaire, others thought the influencer had a point.

“He does have a point. What you’re doing is worthless if you are not fit to defend yourself in combat,” posted an X user. Another added, “He’s just projecting his insecurities.” A third joined, “Your replies to these have made me laugh multiple times. Keep doing you, Bryan. Don't die.”

Also Read: 'Indian parents' style': US CEO Bryan Johnson trolled for carrying 6 days' worth of food for India trip

A fourth expressed, “Don't think too much about it.” A fifth wrote, “He's running out of subjects to stay relevant.”

Who is Bryan Johnson?

Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson is known for his commitment to improving health and extending human longevity. He claims to have used biohacking efforts to reverse ageing through a regimen of strict science-backed rituals.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate is a former kickboxer, entrepreneur, and controversial social media personality. Known for his bold and often polarizing opinions, he became famous through viral online content. His statements often spark widespread debate.

What are your thoughts on this X feud between Bryan Johnson and Andrew Tate?

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On