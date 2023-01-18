Elon Musk can't pay rent? Twitter is auctioning its coffee machines

Twitter is conducting an auction for the sale of items from its San Francisco headquarters, Bloomberg reported. The 27-hour online auction is being organised by Heritage Global Partners Inc.. It marks the latest sign of upheaval at the company, which was acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion last year.

Items in the auction include "surplus corporate office assets" like kitchenware and office furniture like whiteboards and desks. It will also include signage and more than 100 boxes of KN95 masks, it was reported. Designer chairs, coffee machines, iMacs and stationary bike stations capable of charging appliances will also be on sale at the auction.

The items will have the stamp of the company as they will include memorabilia like a large Twitter bird statue and an "@" symbol sculpture planter. Ahead of the auction, the neon logo had received 64 bids valuing it at $17,500 - the highest current bid of the lot, it was reported. The bird statue had 55 bids, pushing its price to $16,000, while the "@" sculpture had 52 bids.

Auction organisers repudiated claims that the sale is in order to shore up Twitter's financing saying, "This auction has nothing to do with their financial position."

Since taking over, Elon Musk has focused on radically cutting costs at the company which has reportedly failed to pay rent for its San Francisco office. The company was sued for the same. Some offices have also been emptied as staff has been told to work from home, media reports have said.

