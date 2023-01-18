Home / World News / Qantas plane lands safely at the Sydney Airport after it issued mayday call

Qantas plane lands safely at the Sydney Airport after it issued mayday call

world news
Updated on Jan 18, 2023 10:25 AM IST

Emergency crews are on standby at the Sydney airport for when the plane lands. Fire, police and ambulance personnel are on site as a precautionary measure.

Qantas Flight Engine Failure: Emergency crews are on standby. (Representational)
Qantas Flight Engine Failure: Emergency crews are on standby. (Representational)
By Mallika Soni

A Qantas flight from New Zealand landed at Sydney airport, according to tracking service Flightradar24, news agency Reuters reported. The flight had earlier issued a distress signal, authorities said.

A New South Wales state ambulance spokesperson said that it was on standby at the airport after the flight had issued a distress signal. An airport spokeswoman said the QF144 flight, a Boeing 737-838 from Auckland, had issued a mayday alert.

12 fire trucks were on standby as a precaution before the plane was due to land, the official informed.

The distress signal was issued as Qantas flight 144 was approaching Sydney airport on Wednesday afternoon and was scheduled to land at about 3.30pm. It left Auckland an hour late about 2.30pm local time.

The aircraft is capable of landing with one engine, Guardian reported. Flight radar data shows the plane lost altitude and speed less than one hour after taking off.

  Mallika Soni
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

