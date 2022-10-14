Posters thanking Elon Musk 'covered up’ in Ukrainian city: Report

Elon Musk’s face has been covered up on a huge billboard in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa following his suggestion that Russia should control parts of the country to achieve peace, a report said. Even though the tech billionaire has disputed accusations that he supports Russia, the billboard displaying his poster in Odesa was covered up, BBC reported.

The poster also featured images of actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Leonardo DiCaprio thanking them for their support of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

Elon Musk was featured on the billboard after his company SpaceX provided Starlink internet communications network which are used by Ukraine. Several videos posted online showed an employee of Odesa’s city council pasting plain light-blue sheets of paper over his image.

Earlier, Elon Musk had tweeted suggestions on a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine in which he suggested that Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and Ukraine’s Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions should remain in Moscow’s control in order to avoid Russian President Vladimir Putin from resorting to using nuclear weapons.

Elon Musk had also suggested that referendums in the annexed regions which have been called “illegal’ by Ukraine and the West should be conducted again in the supervision of the United Nations.

Elon Musk’s suggestions were condemned by many Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

