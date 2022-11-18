Elon Musk ‘undermining’ Twitter: Democrat senators write to US regulator

A group of US senators expressed concerns about changes made by Twitters' new boss Elon Musk to the social media platform, asking the country's antitrust regulator to oversee Twitter's consent decree and compliance with consumer privacy laws.

"We write regarding Twitter's serious, willful disregard for the safety and security of its users, and encourage the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate any breach of Twitter's consent decree or other violations of our consumer protection laws," reads the letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chair Lina Khan, which was signed by seven Democratic senators including Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren.

The lawmakers also claimed that Twitter's new Chief Executive Officer, has taken alarming steps that have undermined the integrity and safety of the platform.

"In recent weeks, Twitter's new Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has taken alarming steps that have undermined the integrity and safety of the platform, and announced new features despite clear warnings those changes would be abused for fraud, scams, and dangerous impersonation," the letter reads.

The letter also addressed recent layoffs and resignations that have hit the company since Elon Musk took over Twitter last month.

"According to media reports, in prioritizing increasing profits and cutting costs, Twitter's executives have dismissed key staff, scaled back internal privacy reviews, and forced engineers to take on legal liability for new changes-preventing managers and staff tasked with overseeing safety and legal compliance from reviewing the product updates," the letter read.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk had said that the social media giant will do a lot of dumb things in the coming months on trial and error basis.

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn't," Elon Musk had tweeted.

