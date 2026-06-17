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Elon Musk, world's 500 richest scored biggest-ever one-day wealth gain of $336 billion on June 15

At the close of trading in New York on June 15, the 500 richest people in the world recorded their biggest haul ever in a single day.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 09:49 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The world's 500 wealthiest people witnessed their richest day ever on Monday (June 15), adding a record $336 billion to their fortunes. Their fortunes were fuelled by a global market rally, triggered by optimism following the deal between United States and Iran to end the war.

Elon Musk, owner of Space X and the world's first trillionaire, led the record wealth surge on Monday,(AFP)

At the close of trading in New York on June 15, the 500 richest people in the world recorded their biggest haul ever in a single day, bringing their collective net worth to a record $13.3 trillion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

This came after the deal between US and Iran, which includes the reopening of Strait of Hormuz and efforts to restore the global oil supply, spurred a rally in the riskier corners of Wall Street. Stocks climbed as advance in equities drove the S&P 500 higher by 1.7% on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

Also Read | Dow Jones hits record high as Trump announces US-Iran peace deal: Here's how the market reacted

Also Read | Crude oil prices drop 4.7% after US-Iran agreement to end war and reopen Hormuz: Here's what experts say

US stocks stall near record highs on Tuesday

However, markets turned cautious on Tuesday as the rally that had propelled US stocks to the brink of record highs paused before the first Federal Reserve rate decision under Kevin Warsh.

While the S&P 500 fell, the Nasdaq 100 dropped about 2 per cent. This comes owing to uncertainty around the Fed decision. While the Warsh-led meeting may not deliver a hike, it will provide a signal as to how Warsh is looking to approach inflation, Bloomberg reported citing Bret Kenwell at eToro.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, GT Summit 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Elon Musk, world's 500 richest scored biggest-ever one-day wealth gain of $336 billion on June 15
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