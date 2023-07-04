Eminent surgeon and breast health advocate, Dr. Susan love, Passes away at 75

Dr. Susan Love, an eminent breast surgeon and pioneer in the field of breast cancer research, author, and researcher passed away on July 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. She was 75. Her death comes after a battle with recurrent leukemia.

Dr. Susan Love. (Image Credit: Steven Dewall)

Dr. Love was widely recognized for her groundbreaking work challenging the paternalistic approach of the medical establishment towards women. She advocated for breast-conserving surgery and was among the first to raise concerns about the risks of routine hormone replacement therapy for menopausal women.

Beyond her contributions to medicine, Dr. Love was a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. In 1993, she made history alongside her wife, Dr. Helen Cooksey, by obtaining the first joint adoption by a gay couple from the Supreme Court of Massachusetts.

This milestone set the stage for Massachusetts to become the first state to legalize same-sex marriage ten years later.

The former faculty member at the medical schools of Harvard and the University of California, Los Angeles’s impact extended beyond her surgical career. She played a pivotal role in establishing the Revlon UCLA Breast Center and was a founding member of the National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC) and the Young Survival Coalition.

Recognized as a leading authority on breast cancer, her book "Dr. Susan Love's Breast Book" has served as a valuable resource for patients and will soon be released in its updated 7th edition.

As the Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, Dr. Love dedicated her efforts to understanding the causes of breast cancer and working towards its eradication. Her foundation spearheaded innovative research projects, such as a recent NIH-sponsored study that highlighted the effectiveness of handheld ultrasound devices with AI in providing mammography to underserved communities.

The renowned breast surgeon’s commitment to accelerating cancer research led to the establishment of the Love Research Army, a platform that enlisted volunteers and scientists for clinical trials and collaborative research.

With over 390,000 supporters worldwide, the Love Research Army has made significant contributions to advancing breast cancer research.

Born in New Jersey, Dr. Susan Love's educational journey took her from Puerto Rico to Mexico before pursuing her medical studies. Despite the limited opportunities for women in medicine at the time, she graduated among the top of her class at the State University of New York's Downstate Medical School. Dr. Love completed her surgical training at Boston's Beth Israel Hospital and later founded the Faulkner Breast Center before joining the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to establish the Revlon UCLA Breast Center.

Her legacy as a visionary, dedicated researcher, and compassionate advocate will endure. Christopher Clinton Conway, CEO of the Dr. Susan Love Foundation, expressed gratitude for her invaluable contributions and stated that the world will mourn her loss. Dr. Love is survived by her wife, Dr. Helen Cooksey, their daughter Katie Patton-LoveCooksey, and daughter-in-law Diana Patton-LoveCooksey.

Service arrangements are currently pending as the medical and research communities, as well as millions of people around the world, remember Dr. Susan Love's remarkable impact and unwavering commitment to ending breast cancer for all.

