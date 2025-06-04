Emotional video shows man breaking down in tears as stepson reveals new last name during graduation | Watch

An emotional video shows a father breaking down into tears as his stepson revealed his new last name during his high school graduation. The heartwarming moment was recorded by the boy’s mother, according to an X post by Collin Rugg. Emotional video shows man breaking down in tears as stepson reveals new last name during graduation (Unsplash - representational image)

"Today our son legally took your last name and my heart couldn't be happier!" the mother said. "You have been in our lives for almost 16 years and since the day we all met, you have loved us with everything you have."

"You show up every day for our family and I thank God every day he gave you to us! You deserve to have a son who carries your name because he is just that... your son!" she added.

Take a look at the video:

‘Blood doesn't make a dad, being there for the child does’

The now-viral video has been melting netizens’ hearts. “I love these gestures and videos. This is how you honor the man that raised you,” one user commented on the above video. “Lot of men don’t step up for their own kids, so this dude is a godsend,” one user said, while another wrote, “Blood doesn't make a dad, being there for the child does. God bless them.” “A good man. The world needs more of this,” one wrote.

“This is absolutely amazing to see,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s what fatherhood looks like not biology, but covenant love.” One user said, “No dry eyes in the building! How awesome!” Another wrote, “What an amazing way to say thank you for the man who was there for him.”

“Being a great stepdad is one of hardest jobs a man can take on, great work dad!” one user wrote. Another said, “There is a lot of good in this world. This is a prime example.”