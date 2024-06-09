Heartwarming video shows rescued Hamas hostage Noa Argamni’s tearful reunion with dad: watch

An emotional video surfacing on social media shows Hamas hostage Noa Argamni embracing her father after being rescued by Israeli troops. In a “complex mission,” Argamani was rescued along with three other hostages who were abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Supernova music festival in Israel on October 7 last year. Rescued Hamas hostage Noa Argamni’s tearful reunion with dad (Israeli Army/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

Argamani, a Chinese-born Israeli citizen, spent eight months in captivity. The 26-year-old was seen hugging and kissing her father, Yakov Argamani, after being reunited with him.

Another viral photo shows the father-daughter duo happily posing with a pair of Coca Colas in a hospital room in the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.

‘See what a gift I received for my birthday’

Yakov revealed that coincidentally, his daughter was rescued on his birthday. “See what a gift I received for my birthday,” he said in a statement, according to New York Post. Saying that he hopes for the safe return of all other hostages, the elder Argamani said, “We must make every effort, in every way possible, to bring them here to Israel, to their families.”

This handout picture released by the Israeli Army on June 8, 2024, shows Noa Argamani, 26-years-old, being hugged by her father (Photo by Handout / Israeli Army / AFP) (AFP)

In another footage, Argamani is seen speaking to Israeli President Isaac Herzog over the phone, expressing her gratitude. “I am so happy to be here,” Argamani said. “Thank you for everything, thank you for this moment.”

Later, Argamani was reunited with her mother Liora, who is suffering from stage four brain cancer. She previously expressed her wish to see her daughter, fearing that cancer could soon take her life.

“I am terminally ill with stage 4 brain cancer,” Liora wrote in a letter to US president Joe Biden in December 2023, urging him to secure her daughter’s freedom. “All that’s running through my mind before I part ways with my family forever is the chance to hug my daughter, my only child, one last time.”

Argamani’s abduction was caught on camera and the disturbing video went viral. She was seen screaming for help while being taken away by Hamas terrorists, her arms stretched towards her boyfriend Avinatan Or, who was also kidnapped. Or is believed to be one of the 116 hostages still being held in Gaza.