Israel urges Chinese President Xi Jinping to help secure Noa Argamani's release

Israel has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help secure the release of Israeli hostage Noa Argamani. Noa’s cancer-ridden mother, Liora, is a former Chinese national. Israel has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help secure the release of Israeli hostage Noa Argamani (Nhac Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP, AP Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset that he called Chinese ambassador Cai Run to request Xi to intervene in the matter. “I told the ambassador: I would like you to tell Xi Jinping that, beyond the protocols and rules, there is a girl here with a Chinese mother, and I personally ask that you personally involve yourself in her case, because her mother is not only pleading for Noa’s life, but also for her own,” Netanyahu said.

While it was initially believed that 26-year-old Noa was abducted by Hamas terrorists, a new report claimed she may have actually been kidnapped by Palestinian civilians. These civilians are believed to have followed Hamas terrorists into Israel, the Daily Mail reported.

Noa was abducted from the Nova music festival in Israel on October 7. A horrifying video shows a group of men snatching her, taking her away on the back of a motorcycle as she screamed for help. The men were seen restraining her boyfriend, Avinatan Or.

NBC News reported that analysis of text messages, phone records, satellite images and interviews suggests Noa was taken by Palestinian men, who followed the Hamas terrorists into Israel. In fact, this could be a reason why Noa was not one of the many female and child hostages who were released by Hamas during the ceasefire last month. Hamas may not know where the civilians are holding her.

Noa and Avinatan were among hundreds of young people attending the music festival when Hamas launched its surprise attack. Noa messaged her friend at 8:10 am, saying she was in a parking lot and “can't get out.” “Hide. Let me know that everything is ok,” her friend replied. Noa again messaged after more than two hours, telling her friend, “We don't have a car.”

This was the last time anyone heard from Noa. Her shocking video later surfaced online.