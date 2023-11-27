Cancer-ridden mother of Israeli hostage Noa Argamani begs Hamas to release her: ‘Before something happens to me…’

The mother of Noa Argamani, whose abduction by Hamas terrorists on October 7 was caught on camera, is now begging the group to release her daughter during the truce. Liora is battling stage 4 brain cancer, and has expressed her wish to see her daughter before the illness killed her. In this image from video obtained by the AP, Noa Argamani reacts as she and her partner Avinatan Or, not pictured, are seized by members of the Hamas militant group during an incursion into Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 (AP Photo)(AP)

“My one wish would be to hug and see Noa before something happens to me due to my medical condition, which would mean I won't be able to,” she told the Mail. “I know she is a strong girl. We're waiting for her. Only the thought of her coming home keeps me strong.”

Hamas gunmen launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at the Nova Music Festival. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

A video shows the terrorists kidnapping Noa, taking her away on the back of a motorcycle as she screamed for help. The men were seen restraining her boyfriend, Avinatan Or. He was seen being made to walk with his hands held behind his back. They are being considered two of several Israelis who are believed to be held captive in Gaza at present.

The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas prompted the terror organisation to release 17 more hostages on Sunday, November 26. This included 14 Israelis and the first American. Some other hostages were released in the past two days.

While some hostages were directly handed over to Israel, others left through Egypt. The youngest hostage to be released was a four-year-old girl named Abigail Edan. The child, a dual Israeli-American citizen, was orphaned after her parents were murdered by Hamas.