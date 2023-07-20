Emotional video shows heart forming in clouds as Pink dedicates song to late father: Watch

A heartwarming video shows the moment a heart forms in the clouds while she dedicates a song to her late father. The ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ singer-songwriter was performing during her July 6 tour when one of her fans captured the moment a heart formed in the sky just as the 43-year-old singer dedicated ‘When I Get There’ to her late dad. A heartwarming video shows the moment a heart forms in the clouds while she dedicates a song to her late father (pink/Instagram, pink_fanclub/Instagram via @pana_009)

“As she dedicates the song to her father, a heart shines in heaven,” the fancaptioned the video. The video was later reposted on Instagram by the handle pink_fanclub. “@pana_009 captured this beautiful moment where the clouds formed a heart shape while P!nk was on stage singing #WhenIGetThere. Is this is sign?” the post is captioned.

‘When I Get There’ is a tribute to Pink’s late father Jim Moore, a Vietnam War veteran who died in 2021 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. He was 75.

‘No one's ever going to love me like that again’

The song accompanies an emotional music video showing Pink’s late father surprising her in her dressing room. The video then shows a montage of flashback clips showing Pink, much younger, with her father and other family members. The video later shows more recent moments from Pink’s life.

"When a daughter loses her father, your first thought is, 'No one's ever going to love me like that again,' and it's a very lonely feeling," Pink told the news outlet PEOPLE the month the song was released. "I wish I could talk to him sometimes and ask him more questions."

“'Did you like me?' " Pink said. "As a parent, you have to let your children make their own choices. You want to stop them sometimes, but you realize you can't. And I realize now that my dad, in a lot of ways, was holding back a lot of his real opinions so that I could make my own choices. I want to ask, 'What did you really think?'”

