e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Employers trusted more than govt and media, says global survey on Covid-19

Employers trusted more than govt and media, says global survey on Covid-19

Communications firm Edelman surveyed 10,000 people in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, the UK and the US

world Updated: Apr 01, 2020 03:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Test kits for Covid-19 ran out within minutes of opening at a community health center drive-through testing site in Colorado’s Wheat Ridge. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Test kits for Covid-19 ran out within minutes of opening at a community health center drive-through testing site in Colorado’s Wheat Ridge. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP)
         

People rely upon the major news outlets, nearly twice as much as global health organizations WHO or social media for information about the Covid-19 pandemic. But when it comes to credible information, people trust their employers more than the government or the news media, according to the Edelman Trust Barometer special survey.

The online survey was conducted in 10 countries: Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, the UK and the US. The firm had surveyed 10,000 people.

About 70 percent said they were following news on the virus on a daily basis and 74 percent expressed concern that there was a lot of fake news and false information being spread about the virus.

The barometer shows that ‘my employer’ is the most trusted institution. Sixty-three percent said that they would believe information from their employers after one or two exposures, versus 58 percent for a government website and 51 percent for traditional media.

Edelman Trust Barometer
Edelman Trust Barometer

“That explains our finding that employer communications is the most credible source of information about the coronavirus,” Richard Edelman, chief executive officer of the global communications firm said in a statement releasing the findings.

The survey also revealed that the young - people in the 18-34 age-group - were more likely to turn to social media for information about coronavirus as compared to other adults. Over one-third of people said they would never believe social media if it were the only place they had seen the information.

Edelman Trust Barometer
Edelman Trust Barometer

There’s also a lack of faith in the country’s preparedness to deal with Covid-19. Except for people from Canada and Germany, the respondents from all the other eight countries think their employer is better prepared to respond effectively and responsibly to the challenge posed by the virus than their country.

In response to a question on the agency that was trusted to respond effectively and responsibly to the coronavirus challenge, employers figure next only to the health authorities.

tags
top news
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus
Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news