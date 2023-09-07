‘Enemy to gun owners’: Why Liberty Safe is being compared to Bud Light by right wingers

Liberty Safe, a renowned American gun-safe manufacturer, finds itself in hot water with conservative customers after providing the FBI access to one of its clients' safes. The controversy has ignited a debate over privacy rights, government intrusion, and corporate responsibility. Liberty Safe faces backlash for granting FBI access to a customer's safe, sparking a debate on privacy rights and corporate responsibility.(X/CollinRugg)

The incident began when the FBI, armed with a valid search warrant, requested access to a safe owned by 34-year-old Nathan Hughes of Arkansas. Liberty Safe, in response, shared a statement on September 6, clarifying the sequence of events. The company revealed that it had consistently denied the FBI's requests for access to the code until a verified search warrant was presented, in accordance with their policy.

Nathan Hughes faced charges related to misdemeanors and felony civil disorder stemming from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. This connection to a divisive event fueled the flames of controversy.

Liberty Safe's decision to cooperate with the FBI didn't sit well with some conservative supporters. Collin Rugg, an investor, took to social media to express his dissatisfaction, drawing comparisons to a past boycott of Bud Light over a collaboration with a transgender social media personality, which led to a significant financial hit for Anheuser-Busch.

Conservatives on the internet reacted swiftly, with calls to boycott Liberty Safe and cancel orders. Some argued that the company had merely received a request from the FBI, not an official order, yet chose to compromise its customers' trust.

Charlie Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, a conservative educational non-profit, did not mince words, stating, "Liberty Safe is an enemy to gun owners. They could have fought the warrant—like Apple did—instead they buckled and bent over. Your guns are not safe with @libertysafeinc Boycott. Ridicule. Ruin their company."

This controversy underscores the varying approaches companies take when confronted with government requests for customer information. Notably, Apple has steadfastly refused such requests in the past.

Liberty Safe's unique design, with a backdoor to facilitate access, has raised concerns about customer privacy and freedom. As criticism erupted online, the company opted to disable comments on its social media posts.

