Enslaved women, took away their earnings: Shocking charges against Andrew Tate

The legal charges against Andrew Tate and his brother are very serious as per a BBC report on Wednesday which cites prosecution files. Romania's Organised Crime Unit had formally charged the Tate brothers in June.

Andrew Tate(AP)

Later this month, the Tate brothers are set to challenge the charges and prosecution evidence in a pre-trial hearing. Here are some the grave charges against the Tate brothers.

Forced women into sexual acts

A woman allegedly sustained eye and breast injuries in sexual violence perpetrated on her by Tate. The BBC report says that prosecutors in Romania, have transcribed audio messages in which Tate's brother Tristan appeared to say that he would "slave these b**ches."

Romanian prosecutors claim that the Tate brothers sexually exploited women in a house outside Bucharest, Romania's capital city . They forced the women to produce pornographic content, through physical violence and mental harassment.

Money laundering

As per Romanian prosecutors, Tate allegedly transferred $5 million into an online bank account under the heading "Rev Only Fans." Prosecutors have alleged that the Tate brothers do not appear to have income "from lawful activities".

Human trafficking

Romanian prosecutors have accessed messages in which Tate allegedly claimed leadership of adult content business. The business is allegedly a human trafficking ring.

Took away women's earnings

The BBC report says that access to the money made by trafficked women on OnlyFans, was controlled by an ally of the Tate brothers, Georgiana Naghel. The Tate brothers took half of the earnings by the women on TikTok.