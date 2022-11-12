Erdogan sees hope in Republican win in US: 'Turkey's F-16 buy will…'

Turkey's effort to complete its purchase of F-16 jets would be "much easier" if Republicans end up controlling the U.S. Senate, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Saturday by Anadolu and other Turkish media as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in December: Report

"My hope is that the next month is filled with some good news and we progress in a very positive direction on the F-16 issue," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan.

"If the Republicans claim the few seats they need in Senate, things will be much easier for us."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON