Eric Swalwell resignation explained: What happens to California Governor race and congressional seat?

Rep. - announced his resignation from Congress on Monday, just days following serious allegations of sexual misconduct that significantly diminished his political backing.

After Swalwell's resignation due to misconduct allegations, Aisha Wahab and Victor Aguilar Jr. lead the race for his congressional seat. (REUTERS)

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Swalwell, previously a leading candidate in the California governor’s race, withdrew from that competition on Sunday after experiencing a decline in endorsements and financial contributions over the weekend. Additionally, his colleagues in Congress had begun discussing the possibility of his removal from office.

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Eric Swalwell continues to deny allegations: ‘I will fight’

In a statement released on Monday, Swalwell, who had been serving in his position since 2013, refuted the legitimacy of the accusations made against him but acknowledged that they were diverting his focus from his responsibilities.

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{{^usCountry}} “I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make,” Swalwell stated on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make,” Swalwell stated on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress," he continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress," he continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I will work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able, in my absence, to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I will work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able, in my absence, to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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What happens to Swalwell’s seat? Key things to know

A vacancy has arisen in Swalwell’s congressional seat, which encompasses the cities of Livermore, Union City, Castro Valley, Hayward, and portions of Dublin and Fremont in Alameda County. This situation permits Governor Gavin Newsom to initiate a special election within a 14-day timeframe.

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As we are currently in the 119th Congress, it is noted on Congress.gov that "during the 118th Congress, to date, there have been 16 House vacancies. Five vacancies occurred during the first session of the 118th Congress, and nine vacancies have occurred in the second session (to date). Five of the vacancies from the second session of the 118th Congress remain at the time of this writing.”

However, Newsom may choose to delay this action. Swalwell has not submitted his candidacy for reelection to Congress, and the victor of the election scheduled for November 3 will assume the role of the new representative for the district in January 2027.

Speaking to The San Francisco Standard, Chris Micheli, an attorney and lobbyist based in Sacramento, expressed skepticism regarding the likelihood of the governor calling for a special election, considering that the person elected would only serve for a brief period. “I don’t see it likely happening,” he remarked.

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Candidates eyeing Swalwell’s position

The people vying for Swalwell’s position consist of Democrats Aisha Wahab, a state senator representing the East Bay, and Victor Aguilar, Jr., a councilmember from San Leandro. The leading two candidates from the primary on June 2 will advance to the general election scheduled for November 3.

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While a few Republicans are in the race, the district is regarded as a stronghold for the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, the House Ethics Committee declared that it is conducting an investigation into Swalwell’s behavior. The impact of his resignation on the investigation remains uncertain.

During the weekend, the Manhattan district attorney's office also revealed its intention to launch a probe.

What happens to California Governor race?

Earlier, several polls suggested that Swalwell was the frontrunner among Democratic candidates in the competitive race. His departure leaves nine notable candidates competing for the position currently held by Gov. Gavin Newsom—comprising seven Democrats and two Republicans. Newsom, who is considering a presidential bid in 2028, is ineligible to seek re-election for his current office due to term limits.

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Experts consulted by TIME express uncertainty regarding which candidate may emerge as the frontrunner, yet they highlight two potential contenders: Tom Steyer, a billionaire philanthropist who previously ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign in the 2020 election, and Katie Porter, a former Congresswoman from California. Both Steyer and Porter have shown relatively similar polling results.

According to Christian Grose, a political science professor at the University of Southern California, both candidates hold significant recognition. Among all participants in the race, Steyer has utilized the highest amount of resources towards campaign advertisements—having invested approximately $89 million on over 1 million ad airings, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Similarly, Porter also enjoys name recognition due to her previous role in Congress. However, her campaign faced challenges in the fall when videos emerged online depicting her threatening to leave an interview with a reporter and reprimanding a staff member. She publicly apologized for both incidents during a forum in October.

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California employs a top-two primary system, which allows the two candidates with the most votes—irrespective of their political affiliation—to progress to the general election in November. Democrats have voiced apprehensions that the large number of candidates may divide the vote among their party members, possibly resulting in both Republican candidates—Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco—advancing to the November election.

California Governor race: A look at list of prominent candidates:

Chad Bianco, Republican

Steve Hilton, Republican

Katie Porter, Democrat

Tom Steyer, Democrat

Matt Mahan, Democrat

Betty Yee, Democrat

Xavier Becerra, Democrat

Antonio Villaraigosa, Democrat

Tony Thurmond, Democrat

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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