e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / EU calls for ‘immediate release’ of Hong Kong activists

EU calls for ‘immediate release’ of Hong Kong activists

China is the bloc’s second-biggest trading partner behind the United States, and the EU is China’s biggest trading partner.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 18:21 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Brussels
The mass arrests, including of former lawmakers, were the largest crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy movement since the law was imposed by China.
The mass arrests, including of former lawmakers, were the largest crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy movement since the law was imposed by China.(Reuters file photo)
         

The European Union called for the immediate release Wednesday of the 53 former lawmakers and pro-democracy activists who have been arrested in Hong Kong after being accused of violating a new security law.

The mass arrests, including of former lawmakers, were the largest crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy movement since the law was imposed by China last June to quell dissent in the semi-autonomous territory.

EU spokesman Peter Stano told a press conference that the arrests send the “signal that political pluralism is no longer tolerated in Hong Kong.” He added that the security law is being used “to crush dissent and stifle the exercise of human rights and political freedoms.”

Stano did not exclude the possibility of sanctions against China, saying that EU authorities and member nations are currently “thinking about the best measures to take to react.”

Stano said the issue could be discussed during a meeting of the bloc’s foreign affairs ministers later this month but insisted unanimity among EU nations will be required to green light sanctions.

The crackdown in Hong Kong took place only days after the European Union sealed a business investment deal with China despite concerns about the human rights situation in the country. EU Commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer separated the two topics, saying the EU is working with China “in a different way, in different areas.”

China is the bloc’s second-biggest trading partner behind the United States, and the EU is China’s biggest trading partner. China and Europe trade on average over 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) a day.

“Of course we have a separate line of dialogue with China on the rule of law and democracy,” Mamer said.

tags
top news
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
Five states have reported bird flu outbreak: Here’s all you need to know
Five states have reported bird flu outbreak: Here’s all you need to know
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Gold in desi cow milk, earthquakes due to slaughter in syllabus for national cow exam
Gold in desi cow milk, earthquakes due to slaughter in syllabus for national cow exam
Covid-19: Timeline of events that led to China blocking WHO’s team
Covid-19: Timeline of events that led to China blocking WHO’s team
Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in India this year. Here’s full list
Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in India this year. Here’s full list
About 75 mn elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Govt survey
About 75 mn elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Govt survey
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In