Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc with president Zelensky
world news

EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc with president Zelensky

"With President Zelensky I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path," she said in a post on Twitter.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.(AP file photo)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 02:26 PM IST
Reuters |

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen returned to Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky and said they would discuss Ukraine's reconstruction and progress towards European Union membership.

"With President Zelensky I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path," she said in a post on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP