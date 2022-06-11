EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc with president Zelensky
"With President Zelensky I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path," she said in a post on Twitter.
Published on Jun 11, 2022 02:26 PM IST
Reuters |
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen returned to Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky and said they would discuss Ukraine's reconstruction and progress towards European Union membership.
