Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / EU condemns attacks in Israel, urges 'restraint'

EU condemns attacks in Israel, urges 'restraint'

AFP |
Apr 08, 2023 01:38 PM IST

Israel Attack: "The EU expresses its total condemnation of these acts of violence," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The European Union on Saturday condemned deadly attacks in Israel and a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon toward the country, and called for "restraint".

Israel Attack: A general view of the scene of an attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)

Read more: Covid panic, no phone and hate for internet: 6 Vladimir Putin's secrets revealed

"The EU expresses its total condemnation of these acts of violence," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after Friday's attacks in Tel Aviv. He also condemned the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, adding: “We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint.”

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
israel
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP