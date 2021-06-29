EU medical body had not received Covishield approval request for 'Green Pass', says official

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had not received an authorisation request for the Covidshield vaccine, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), an EU official has said. The EMA doesn't investigate new drugs on its own, unless asked by relevant companies, the official added.

While many EU member states have started issuing the digital “vaccine passport” that will enable travellers to move freely for work or tourism purposes, those vaccinated with Covishield may not be eligible for the ‘Green Pass’ that will be available to use from July 1.

The official clarified that the EU Digital Covid Certificate is meant to facilitate restriction-free movement with the member states and is not a pre-condition to travel. The certificate will serve as proof that the person was either vaccinated against the virus, received a negative test result or recovered from it.

Currently, individuals vaccinated with any of the four EMA-approved vaccines are eligible for the "vaccine passport". The four vaccines are Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Moderna, Vaxzervria (AstraZeneca), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

But, for the purpose of the Digital Covid Certificate, individual member states will have the option to accept vaccinations that have been authorised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

(With ANI inputs)