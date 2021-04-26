EU slams Beijing for its role in ‘endangering peace’ in South China Sea

The EU has called out China for endangering peace in the South China Sea (SCS) and urged all parties to abide by a 2016 tribunal ruling that had rejected most of China’s claim to sovereignty in the sea.

“Tensions in the South China Sea, including the recent presence of large Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, endanger peace and stability in the region,” an EU spokesperson said. The EU reiterated its strong opposition to “unilateral actions”.

China rejected the EU’s accusation that its ships at Whitsun Reef, which China calls Niu’E Jiao, had endangered peace and security.

China commissions three advanced naval ships

China has commissioned three warships, including a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, a destroyer and a large amphibious assault ship. All three naval ships were commissioned at a recent ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping at Sanya, a naval base in Hainan province.