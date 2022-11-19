EU threatens to walk away from COP27 climate talks in Egypt
Published on Nov 19, 2022 03:46 PM IST
COP27: Frans Timmermans said the EU is “prepared to walk away” from UN climate talks in Egypt.
Bloomberg |
The European Union’s climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Saturday morning the EU is “prepared to walk away” from UN climate talks in Egypt if progress is not made on keeping a 1.5 degrees Celsius target alive.
Read more: Russia's ominous missile move sparks fears Vladimir Putin may use nukes: Report
Speaking alongside EU environment ministers at a press conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Timmermans said a positive result was still within reach, but acknowledged he was “getting worried.”
“The EU would rather have no decision than a bad decision,” he told reporters.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.