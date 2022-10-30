Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
EU urges Moscow to revoke suspension of Ukraine grain deal

Published on Oct 30, 2022 04:06 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: In a move that provoked international outrage, Moscow on Saturday said it was suspending participation in the Black Sea deal.

Russia-Ukraine War: A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Zghurivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.(Reuters)
Reuters |

The European Union on Sunday called on Russia to reverse its decision to pull out of a U.N.-brokered deal that enabled Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea amid a global food crisis.

"Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

"The EU urges Russia to (reverse) its decision."

In a move that provoked international outrage, Moscow on Saturday said it was suspending participation in the Black Sea deal, which has sought to avert famine and tame inflation, in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet.

