Liz Truss was scared Vladimir Putin may fire nukes in last days as UK PM: Report

Former UK prime minister Liz Truss spent her final days in the office "obsessed" with the weather forecast after Russia's Vladimir threatened the use of a nuclear weapon, a report claimed.

Liz Truss who was chosen as the Conservative party leader on September 5 as Boris Johnson's successor at 10 Downing Street, quit her position becoming the shortest serving prime minister in British history.

A report in the Mirror claimed that Liz Truss was very worried about nuclear threats made by Russia amid Moscow's faltering invasion of Ukraine. Liz Truss felt that Vladimir Putin might use a nuclear weapon over the Black Sea, the report said.

“Liz was obsessed with the prevailing wind, watching the forecasts to see if she needed to trigger a Protect and Survive plan,” the report said.

‘Protect and Survive’ plan is a public information campaign which was produced by the UK government between 1974 and 1980 to advise the public on how to protect themselves amid a nuclear attack.

Another report by the Daily Mail said that Liz Truss' personal phone was 'hacked' by agents and the messages were downloaded included discussions with international allies regarding the war in Ukraine.

