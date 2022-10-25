'Brighter days lie ahead': Liz Truss wishes Rishi Sunak every success as UK PM

Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss wished her successor Rishi Sunak ‘every success for the good’ of the United Kingdom in her final address to the nation on Tuesday as she made an exit from 10 Downing Street. Sunak, the first Indian-origin leader to rise to the post of a UK Prime Minister, will take charge officially during the day after his meeting with King Charles, as per protocol.

“From my time as prime minister, I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges we face,” Truss said in her farewell speech in London.

She went on to say how she helped thousands of businesses to avoid bankruptcy and reinstated energy independence so they were “no longer reliant on malign foreign powers”.

Speaking on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Truss spoke about the need to support the latter in their fight against Moscow.

“Democracies must be able to deliver for their own people. We must be able to outcompete autocratic regimes where power lies in the hands of a few. Now more than ever, we must support Ukraine in their brave fight against Putin's aggression.”

“Ukraine must prevail,” Truss said.

“Our country continues to battle through a storm but I believe in Britain. I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead,” she said, concluding her speech.

The outgoing prime minister was speaking after chairing her final cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street before heading towards Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to King Charles III.

(With agency inputs)