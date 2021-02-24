Europe seeks stronger protection for economy from 'extreme weather events'
- Extreme weather events, such as forest fires and heatwaves in the Arctic Circle, droughts in the south and flooding and forest loss in central and eastern Europe, are already having far-reaching effects on the European economy.
The European Union (EU) is bolstering its 14-trillion-euro ($17 trillion) economy against damage caused by the impacts of climate change, from droughts to floods and forest loss.
Under an updated climate adaptation strategy unveiled Wednesday, the European Commission is calling for efforts such as better use of climate-risk data, smarter damage prevention and increased insurance coverage. It’s part of the EU’s environmental overhaul called the Green Deal.
Even as the 27-nation EU aims to neutralize greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050, the consequences of global warming pose threats to the region’s power grids, farms, cities and human health. The economic losses for increasingly frequent extreme weather events are more than 12 billion euros per year on average, according to the commission, the EU’s executive arm.
“There’s not going to be a successful Green Deal, there’s not going to be climate neutrality in 2050 without a consistent effort into adaptation and mitigation,” said Frans Timmermans, the commission’s executive vice-president.
The new, more ambitious adaptation plan encourages better use of data on climate-related risks, stepping up planning to prevent damages and incorporating climate risks into financial frameworks. It also aims to close the so-called climate protection gap, or the share of non-insured economic losses.
Only 35% of the climate-linked economic losses are insured on average, according to the commission. The proportion is as low as 5% in southern and eastern Europe.
Extreme weather events, such as forest fires and heatwaves in the Arctic Circle, droughts in the south and flooding and forest loss in central and eastern Europe, are already having far-reaching effects on the European economy. Total insurance losses for weather-related events amounted to 0.1% of gross domestic product in 2018 and are likely to rise.
“More different and more tailored policies in all member states I think will help us minimize economic losses,” Timmermans said. “This is very, very important and for that we need the insurance sector. Adaptation efforts could be promoted through reduced premiums or the insurance of nature-based solutions.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese report claims to have detailed knowledge of India’s border deployment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Landmark ruling: Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe seeks stronger protection for economy from 'extreme weather events'
- Extreme weather events, such as forest fires and heatwaves in the Arctic Circle, droughts in the south and flooding and forest loss in central and eastern Europe, are already having far-reaching effects on the European economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East African nations will likely contain locust swarms: FAO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghana becomes first nation in world to receive Covax vaccines
- The vaccines, delivered by Unicef, arrived at Accra’s international airport early Wednesday and are part of the first wave of Covid-19 vaccines being sent by Covax.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Belgium to try 14 over 2015 Paris attacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts suggest UK Covid variant likely to fuel another surge in US: Report
- The UN health agency, in its latest situation report, has said that the variant of concern has been reported from 101 countries across all six WHO regions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US seeks to return to UN human rights body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese official calls for 'joint efforts' in China-US trade
- Washington and Beijing have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods, disrupting global trade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil prices slip on surprise build in US crude stocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong exports, construction boost German economy in fourth quarter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration withdraws from transgender athlete case
- Supporters of restrictions on transgender athletes argue that transgender girls are naturally stronger, faster and bigger than those born female.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowd greets Joko Widodo in NTT, buzz on social media as Covid-19 surges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark ruling
- Under the country's new civil code, divorcing spouses have the right for the first time to request compensation if they bore more responsibilities at home.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Official says Nepal PM Oli in no mood to resign, prepared to face Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox