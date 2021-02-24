IND USA
European Commission is calling for efforts such as better use of climate-risk data, smarter damage prevention and increased insurance coverage. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)(AP)
world news

Europe seeks stronger protection for economy from 'extreme weather events'

  • Extreme weather events, such as forest fires and heatwaves in the Arctic Circle, droughts in the south and flooding and forest loss in central and eastern Europe, are already having far-reaching effects on the European economy.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:14 PM IST

The European Union (EU) is bolstering its 14-trillion-euro ($17 trillion) economy against damage caused by the impacts of climate change, from droughts to floods and forest loss.

Under an updated climate adaptation strategy unveiled Wednesday, the European Commission is calling for efforts such as better use of climate-risk data, smarter damage prevention and increased insurance coverage. It’s part of the EU’s environmental overhaul called the Green Deal.

Even as the 27-nation EU aims to neutralize greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050, the consequences of global warming pose threats to the region’s power grids, farms, cities and human health. The economic losses for increasingly frequent extreme weather events are more than 12 billion euros per year on average, according to the commission, the EU’s executive arm.

“There’s not going to be a successful Green Deal, there’s not going to be climate neutrality in 2050 without a consistent effort into adaptation and mitigation,” said Frans Timmermans, the commission’s executive vice-president.

The new, more ambitious adaptation plan encourages better use of data on climate-related risks, stepping up planning to prevent damages and incorporating climate risks into financial frameworks. It also aims to close the so-called climate protection gap, or the share of non-insured economic losses.

Only 35% of the climate-linked economic losses are insured on average, according to the commission. The proportion is as low as 5% in southern and eastern Europe.

Extreme weather events, such as forest fires and heatwaves in the Arctic Circle, droughts in the south and flooding and forest loss in central and eastern Europe, are already having far-reaching effects on the European economy. Total insurance losses for weather-related events amounted to 0.1% of gross domestic product in 2018 and are likely to rise.

“More different and more tailored policies in all member states I think will help us minimize economic losses,” Timmermans said. “This is very, very important and for that we need the insurance sector. Adaptation efforts could be promoted through reduced premiums or the insurance of nature-based solutions.”


Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel celebrate Republic Day near the bank of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh. (PTI)
world news

Chinese report claims to have detailed knowledge of India’s border deployment

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Sanya Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The analysis by expert Pan Xinmao, formerly from the PLA Academic of Military Science’s Operation Theory and Doctrine Research Department, was published on the website of the Outlook Weekly
People visit the Forbidden City in Beijing on February 19, 2021. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (AFP)
world news

Landmark ruling: Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The Beijing court said the compensation awarded to the woman was for “unpaid labour” she did during the time the couple were married. This was the first such decision by a court in China, state media reports said, adding that the verdict raised questions about the status of women in Chinese families and unrecognised domestic work.
Desert locusts fly past a dik-dik antelope near the town of Nanyuki, Kenya.(REUTERS / File Photo)
world news

East African nations will likely contain locust swarms: FAO

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:10 PM IST
The potential of a new generation of breeding comes after the region faced its worst locust invasion in decades last year, threatening the food security of millions of people.
Airport workers transport on dollies a shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from the Covax global Covid-19 vaccination programme, at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.(AFP)
world news

Ghana becomes first nation in world to receive Covax vaccines

AP, Accra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:44 PM IST
  • The vaccines, delivered by Unicef, arrived at Accra’s international airport early Wednesday and are part of the first wave of Covid-19 vaccines being sent by Covax.
Lawyer Dieudonne Ilunga Kabinga gestures as he arrives to attend a council chamber's session on the terrorist attacks of November 2015 in Paris - also known as the 'Paris bis' case - at the 'Justitia' site in Evere, in Brussels,(AFP)
world news

Belgium to try 14 over 2015 Paris attacks

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The decision to send them to trial was announced at a closed-door hearing in the Belgian capital and is subject to appeal.
Healthcare workers treat Covid-19 patients inside a field hospital at the Pedro Dell'Antonia sports complex in Santo Andre, Brazil.(Bloomberg)
world news

Experts suggest UK Covid variant likely to fuel another surge in US: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:23 PM IST
  • The UN health agency, in its latest situation report, has said that the variant of concern has been reported from 101 countries across all six WHO regions.
This image grab taken from the United Nations TV channel shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivering a speech via video message during the 46th Regular Session of Human Rights Council on February 24, 2021 in Geneva. - The United States is seeking election to the United Nations Human Rights Council, three years after former president Donald Trump's administration withdrew, the US top diplomat told the rights body. "I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term" US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council in a video message. (Photo by Handout / UNITED NATIONS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/ UNITED NATIONS" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
world news

US seeks to return to UN human rights body

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Under former President Donald Trump, the United States quit the council in June 2018 but the Biden government returned as an observer earlier this month.
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he takes part in a Munich Security Conference virtual event from the East Room at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)
world news

Chinese official calls for 'joint efforts' in China-US trade

Posted by Ayshee BhaduriAP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Washington and Beijing have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods, disrupting global trade.
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Oil prices slip on surprise build in US crude stocks

Reuters, Singapore, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Prices have jumped due to the US supply disruption and supply discipline by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, led by an extra 1 million bpd cut by Saudi Arabia.
Adjusted for calendar effects, the economy shrank by 5.3% last year, a much smaller contraction than in many other European countries, helped by a strong fiscal response to the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS)
world news

Strong exports, construction boost German economy in fourth quarter

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The Federal Statistics office, which previously had reported a 0.1% expansion over the previous quarter, also revised upward its 2020 full-year GDP figure for Europe's largest economy to -4.9% from -5.0%.
The Justice Department and the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights withdrew their support for the case ahead of a hearing scheduled for Friday.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden administration withdraws from transgender athlete case

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Supporters of restrictions on transgender athletes argue that transgender girls are naturally stronger, faster and bigger than those born female.
File photo of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.(Reuters)
world news

Crowd greets Joko Widodo in NTT, buzz on social media as Covid-19 surges

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Indonesia has some of the worst virus infection rates in Asia, and President Joko Widodo has been widely criticised over his government's handling of the pandemic. On Tuesday, Indonesia recorded 9,775 new cases of Covid-19, which pushed the countrywide tally to 1,298,608.
The woman filed a claim for extra compensation for housework and childcare duties, according to a February 4 court statement.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark ruling

AFP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:32 PM IST
  • Under the country's new civil code, divorcing spouses have the right for the first time to request compensation if they bore more responsibilities at home.
"The Prime Minister will face the House of Representatives to implement the verdict but will not tender his resignation as of now," Surya Thapa was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times.(AP)
world news

Official says Nepal PM Oli in no mood to resign, prepared to face Parliament

PTI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli.
