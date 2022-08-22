Evacuation orders lifted as Spain wildfire stabilised
The blaze, which started on Monday near Bejis in the eastern Valencia region, has destroyed over 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) of land and spurred the evacuation of around 2,200 people.
Firefighters managed to stabilise Sunday a wildfire that has ravaged vast swathes of land in eastern Spain, allowing officials to lift all remaining evacuation orders.
The blaze, which started on Monday near Bejis in the eastern Valencia region, has destroyed over 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) of land and spurred the evacuation of around 2,200 people.
Reconnaissance flights on Sunday showed it "no longer had any active fronts"¨and can be considered "stabilised", regional interior minister Gabriela Bravo told reporters.
Firefighters said reduced winds, cooler overnight temperatures and higher humidity levels had allowed them to contain the blaze.
But Bravo cautioned that temperatures were still forecast to be high on Monday, with strong winds that could rekindle the blaze.
Earlier on Sunday Valencia regional president Ximo Puig said all remaining evacuees could return to their homes.
"Now is the time to return to normality, with caution," he said.
Local officials had on Saturday already lifted evacuation orders in two villages, Bejis and Toras, because the threat from the flames had diminished.
About 20 aircraft were deployed to battle the blaze on Sunday, compared to 42 the day before.
Another major wildfire which broke out last Saturday some 200 kilometres (125 miles) further south in the Vall de Ebo was brought under control on Sunday, Puig said.
It has ravaged some 12,000 hectares of woods, bushes and farmland.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit fire damage on Monday with Puig, the premier's office said in a statement.
The blazes are among the almost 400 to have broken out in Spain so far this year amid a series of punishing heatwaves and long dry spells that have devastated more than 283,000 hectares of land, more than three times the total area destroyed in 2021.
Areas of neighbouring Portugal have likewise suffered devastation.
-
Ousted Pakistan PM Imran Niazi booked under terror act, arrest likely
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan Niazi on Sunday was booked for threatening a judge and two top police officials at a public meeting that took place in Islamabad on Saturday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act. An FIR has been filed against Niazi under Section 7 ATA for challenging judicial and law enforcement authorities. There is also speculation about Niazi's arrest shortly or in the next couple of days.
-
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak's new campaign video calls him 'underdog'
The opposition Labour Party of Sir Keir Starmer has witnessed the biggest surge in popularity among Britons in almost a decade. A new Opinium poll for the ‘Observer’ gave Starmer's party a backing of 43 per cent voters - 15 points ahead of the Tories, which is the widest gap since 2013. This shows the challenges laying ahead for both Rishi Sunak or Lizz Truss - whoever becomes the next UK PM, Bloomberg reported.
-
Jill Biden tests negative for Covid-19; set to go to Delaware
First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she had isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden, and rejoin him at their Delaware beach home, her office said Sunday. The White House announced on Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady, who like her husband has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, had tested positive for the coronavirus. She first had symptoms on Monday.
-
Singapore PM says global geopolitical tensions affect security in Asia-Pacific
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said tensions between the United States and China and the Russia-Ukraine war affects security in the Asia-Pacific. "We can expect more geopolitical contestation in the Asia-Pacific," he said, adding that Singapore would try its best to avoid being caught up in the "major power rivalry" .
-
WHO expert on hurdle in tracking new variants, reducing risk of long Covid
Two years into the pandemic, nearly 15,000 deaths are still being reported globally each week. “15,000 mothers, daughters, fathers, sons, brothers, sisters, friends… people we love. I know we are tired, but when did this become acceptable?” asked DrDr Kerkhoven Twitter. While Omicron BA.5 remains the dominant circulating variant of concern, the expert warned that "there will be more variants with such intense circulation".
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics