Evidence of ‘credible allegations’ on Nijjar’s killing were shared with India ‘many weeks ago,’ says Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asserted that the “credible allegations” related to the potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Khalistani figure Hardeep Nijjar were communicated to New Delhi “weeks ago.”

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an event with the Ukrainian-Canadian community in Toronto, Canada, on September 22, 2023. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to the media on Friday during an availability with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is currently in Ottawa, Trudeau said, “Canada has shared the credible allegations — that I talked about on Monday — with India.”

He was referring to his statement in the House of Commons during which he first made the allegations about India in Nijjar’s murder on June 18.

“We hope that they engage with us so we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter,” he added.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said in New Delhi earlier that “no specific information” has been received from Canada.

Trudeau’s charges have led to a series of fallouts including both countries expelling diplomats. The senior Indian diplomat, who was based in Ottawa, has already left Canada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Canada has also attempted tempering its stance. On Thursday in New York, Trudeau had said, ““India is a country of growing importance and a country that we need to continue to work with not just in a region but around the world and we are not looking to provoke or cause problems.”

On Friday, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne told the network BNN Bloomberg, ““I think it’s a time to de-escalate, I don’t think it’s in anyone’s interest to escalate any of that.”

Emboldened by Trudeau’s allegations, the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ has called for shutting down India’s mission in Canada on September 25 and for the expulsion of India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa. In a video that went viral, it also asked Canadian Hindus of Indian origin to leave the country. That video attracted more condemnation on Friday, as Pierre Poilievre, leader of the official opposition Conservative Party, posted on X (Twitter), “In recent days, we have seen hateful comments targeting Hindus in Canada. Conservatives condemn these comments against our Hindu neighbours and friends. Hindus have made invaluable contributions to every part of our country and will always be welcome here.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The only Cabinet Minister from the community, Anita Anand joined in, as she posted, “As Hindu Canadians, our home is here. Our Canadian society is diverse and inclusive and we must hold those values close to our hearts day in and day out.”

However, Hindu organisations are disappointed that Trudeau has yet to address the issue. On Thursday, Manish Puri, member of the Hindu Community of Canada, said, “We expect the PM to not only react but also help drive some concrete action. As he has mentioned, this is a country of rule of law.”

Concern over the attack on the community has resulted in a surge in support for an e-petition before the House of Commons to recognise Hinduphobia in the glossary of terms in the Human Rights Code to describe anti-Hindu prejudice and discrimination. The petition, e-4507, has so far gathered nearly 16,000 signatures, jumping from 9000 recorded just 48 hours earlier whereas the threshold to have it referred to the Government is just 500.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb....view detail