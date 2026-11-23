Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan needs to see a medical specialist “within days” to prevent irreversible damage to his heart, his personal doctor has reportedly warned, adding that the 74-year-old was suffering from “uncontrollable” blood pressure.

Imran Khan has been in jail since 2023, following his conviction in a graft case. He was ousted from office through a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022. (Reuters/File Photo) more less

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Last week, Khan approached the country's top judges, asking them to ensure that he and his wife received urgent medical care. In an open letter shared by his lawyer Salman Safdar on X, Khan warned that he “may not return alive”.

Imran Khan needs immediate help, says his doctor

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Dr Faisal Sultan, who has treated Khan for more than 30 years, told UK daily The Telegraph that Pakistani authorities should allow him to consult a specialist without delay. He warned that postponing treatment could have “serious” consequences for Khan's health.

“If I had a patient who had this kind of high blood pressure reading, I’d get them to see a good nephrologist or cardiologist as soon as possible, today or tomorrow. The blood pressure needs to be brought down within days,” he told the publication.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that long-term high blood pressure could cause “serious consequences” for Khan's vital organs. “The fact is, over a longer term, sustained blood pressure leads to… serious consequences. He also warned that high blood pressure could damage Khan's kidneys, heart and retina. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that long-term high blood pressure could cause “serious consequences” for Khan's vital organs. “The fact is, over a longer term, sustained blood pressure leads to… serious consequences. He also warned that high blood pressure could damage Khan's kidneys, heart and retina. {{/usCountry}}

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Sultan said that isolation could be adding to Khan's health problems and called on the authorities to let him examine his long-time patient. “Social isolation certainly may be contributing to this blood pressure problem,” he said.

Imran Khan’s appeal to top judges

In an open letter to Pakistan's Supreme Court, he alleged that authorities had failed to follow court orders requiring his transfer to a hospital and regular meetings with his family.

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Khan said that he had been held in extended solitary confinement since December 20, 2025, spending up to 22 hours a day away from the outside world. He said he had been denied access to his family, lawyers, phone calls with his sons, books and television.

He said the Supreme Court had ordered on August 18 that he be moved to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within two days, a medical board be formed to examine him, and his family be allowed to meet him. However, Khan was taken to a government hospital instead, where doctors found him fit to return to prison.

Khan has been in jail since 2023, following his conviction in a graft case. He was ousted from office through a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022. Despite his legal challenges, he remains a major political figure in Pakistan. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is seeking his release.

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With inputs from agencies