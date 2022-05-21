Ex-Pakistan minister Shireen Mazari arrested; daughter, party say PTI leader ‘kidnapped’
Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's former minister of human rights in the Imran Khan government which was ousted last month, has been ‘kidnapped’ by police, her family and party alleged on Saturday. However, according to a report in Dawn, the former minister is in the custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).
“Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her,” tweeted Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, Mazari's daughter.
It was not immediately clear why the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was arrested.
Speaking to media outside the Kohsar police station in Islamabad, where Mazari was taken, Imaan Mazari claimed the former was ‘abducted.’ She said, “My mother was kidnapped, I won't say arrested. When the police arrest someone, they inform you on what charge the person is taken away for.”
Imaan, who was accompanied by senior PTI leaders including former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz, further said, “I don't know where my mother is. This government has forcibly disappeared her because they think women are soft targets. I won't spare anyone if anything happens to her.”
Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan lashed out at his party colleague's ‘violent abduction’ by the 'fascist regime' and described her as ‘strong and fearless.’ The former prime minister posted on Twitter, “ If the imported govt think it can coerce her by this fascism, they have miscalculated!”
“Our movement is completely peaceful but this fascist imported govt wants to push the country towards chaos. As if sending the economy into tailspin wasn't enough, they now want anarchy to avoid elections. Today we will protest and tomorrow after CC meeting I'll announce our long march,” the cricketer-turned-politician added.
Ever since the PTI-led government was ousted by the opposition in a no-trust vote, the party leaders have expressed apprehensions of ‘harassment’ at the hands of the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif government. However, the new premier has repeatedly stressed his dispensation would not engage in ‘political vendetta.’
Australian election: Early vote count indicates close contest
There was no uniform swing in early counting of votes in Australia's election on Saturday, indicating a close result in a tight race that will decide whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government can defy odds and rule for a fourth three-year term. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese's center-left Labor Party ended the six-week campaign as a favorite to win its first election since 2007.
Biden signs $40 billion for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip
President Biden on Saturday signed legislation to support Ukraine with another $40 billion in U.S. assistance as the Russian invasion approaches its fourth month. The funding is intended to support Ukraine through September, and it dwarfs an earlier emergency measure that provided $13.6 billion. Biden signed the measure under unusual circumstances. The logistics reflect a sense of urgency around continuing U.S. support for Ukraine, but also the overlapping international challenges facing Biden.
Indian high commission in Ottawa issues advisory after accidental drowning deaths
India's high commission in Ottawa on Friday issued an advisory asking Indian students to take precautions during swimming after two tragic incidents in April this year. The advisory, posted on Twitter, said the high commission was “disturbed to see a recent spurt in cases of death due to drowning of Indian students in Canada”. At least two instances of Indian students accidentally drowning have been reported since April this year.
Confirmed monkeypox cases in Canada rise to five
Canadian health authorities on Friday confirmed three more cases of monkeypox, bringing the total cases in the country to five, and said several other samples are being examined, while reassuring the public that the viral disease doesn't pose a serious threat as yet. Health Canada said Friday evening it had notified Sante Quebec, the province's health department, that three samples had tested positive for monkeypox.
Russian military says it destroyed major Western arms consignment in Ukraine
Russian military said on Saturday it had destroyed a major consignment of Western arms in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, using sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles. The defence ministry said in a statement the strike took out "a large batch of weapons and military equipment delivered from the USA and European countries" and intended for Ukrainian troops in the eastern Donbas region where the fighting is concentrated.
