Ex-Pakistan minister Shireen Mazari arrested; daughter, party say PTI leader ‘kidnapped’

Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's former minister of human rights in the Imran Khan government which was ousted last month, has been ‘kidnapped’ by police, her family and party alleged on Saturday. However, according to a report in Dawn, the former minister is in the custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

“Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her,” tweeted Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, Mazari's daughter.

Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her. — Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) May 21, 2022

It was not immediately clear why the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was arrested.

Speaking to media outside the Kohsar police station in Islamabad, where Mazari was taken, Imaan Mazari claimed the former was ‘abducted.’ She said, “My mother was kidnapped, I won't say arrested. When the police arrest someone, they inform you on what charge the person is taken away for.”

Imaan, who was accompanied by senior PTI leaders including former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz, further said, “I don't know where my mother is. This government has forcibly disappeared her because they think women are soft targets. I won't spare anyone if anything happens to her.”

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan lashed out at his party colleague's ‘violent abduction’ by the 'fascist regime' and described her as ‘strong and fearless.’ The former prime minister posted on Twitter, “ If the imported govt think it can coerce her by this fascism, they have miscalculated!”

Our movement is completely peaceful but this fascist imported govt wants to push the country towards chaos. As if sending the economy into tailspin wasn't enough,they now want anarchy to avoid elections.

Today we will protest and tmrw after CC meeting I’ll announce our Long March — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 21, 2022

“Our movement is completely peaceful but this fascist imported govt wants to push the country towards chaos. As if sending the economy into tailspin wasn't enough, they now want anarchy to avoid elections. Today we will protest and tomorrow after CC meeting I'll announce our long march,” the cricketer-turned-politician added.

Ever since the PTI-led government was ousted by the opposition in a no-trust vote, the party leaders have expressed apprehensions of ‘harassment’ at the hands of the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif government. However, the new premier has repeatedly stressed his dispensation would not engage in ‘political vendetta.’

