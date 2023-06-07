Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets bail in Toshakhana gifts fraud case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted Imran Khan protective bail on Wednesday till June 21 in a case involving fraud and forgery in the sale of Toshakhana gifts, reported Dawn.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan(REUTERS)

Justice Amjad Rafique made the ruling in response to a plea submitted by the former Prime Minister requesting precautionary bail.

Imran has encountered a raft of legal challenges as a result of his gift retention. In the past, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him due in connection with this matter, according to Dawn.

The former Pakistan PM was indicted in the case last month.

Dawn is one of the mainstream media houses of Pakistan that reports on national and International issues related to Pakistan.

The Toshakhana is a department under the jurisdiction of the Cabinet Division, which is in charge of storing presents and other valuable goods delivered to Pakistani governmental figures.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the PTI chairman petitioned the LHC, claiming he was "falsely implicated" in the case with "malafide intention and ulterior motive", according to Dawn.

The PTI chairman came to the court in a car, surrounded by security officers with bulletproof shields.

Separately, the Lahore HC forbade the police from arresting Imran's wife Bushra Bibi in any case until June 13, demanding a report signed by the Islamabad police chief listing all complaints filed against her.

The orders were granted in response to a petition filed by Bushra Bibi demanding information on all charges brought against her, as per Dawn. The court had already requested a report on the subject from the Punjab police.

The former PM and his wife Bushra Bibi were charged in a fraud case filed at Islamabad's Kohsar police station for creating "fake receipts" in the sale of official items.

The lawsuit was filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Bushra Bibi, Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, and Farah Gogi under the charges of fraudulent receipt and cheating.

The accused, according to the FIR, provided fake receipts for buying and selling Toshakhana gifts and illegally utilised his forged signature for the claimed transaction, ARY News reported.

Further, in connection with the Toshakhana Case, court proceedings against Khan took place as he allegedly misled officials about the gifts that he received from foreign dignitaries during his term as PM.