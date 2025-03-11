Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested for ‘crimes against humanity’

Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte was detained for “crimes against humanity” upon his arrival at Manila airport after an arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court, reported AFP. Former President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte has been arrested(AFP)

Current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s communications office stated, “Upon his arrival, the Prosecutor General served the ICC notification for an arrest warrant for the former president for crimes against humanity."

A former lawyer who represented Duterte has termed the arrest as “unlawful”, reported Reuters.

Rodrigo Duterte was charged for his involvement in the war on drugs in the Philippines during his tenure 2016-2022. The policy introduced by Duterte in 2016 as a part of his campaign promises, was linked to numerous extrajudicial killings came under the ICC radar in 2019.

The anti-narcotics campaign killed more than 6,000 people, according to government data. Human rights groups have estimated the death toll to have been higher, especially among underprivileged communities in the country.

Addressing a rally in Hong Kong on Monday, Duterte stated that he was ready to be arrested if the ICC demanded it, however, he claimed that his actions had been for the good of the people.

"Assuming it's true, why did I do it? For myself? For my family? For you and your children, and for our nation," Duterte said, as quoted by Reuters.

“What is my sin? I did everything in my time for peace and a peaceful life for the Filipino people,” he added.

The 79-year-old former President is currently running for the position of mayor in Davao city, on the island of Mindanao. Duterte began his political career as the mayor of Davao for seven terms, earning popularity through his shoot-to-kill style of dealing with crime.