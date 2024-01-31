 What is Toshakhana corruption case in which Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi are jailed? | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Explained: What is Toshakhana corruption case in which ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi are jailed for 14 years?

Explained: What is Toshakhana corruption case in which ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi are jailed for 14 years?

BySanskriti Falor
Jan 31, 2024 01:18 PM IST

The verdict, issued by an anti-graft court in Islamabad, also stated that the couple would be disqualified from holding public office for the next 10 years.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife have been sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case relating to the illegal sale of state gifts, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Wednesday. Khan has been accused of retaining expensive state gifts when he was the prime minister.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (AFP)
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (AFP)

The verdict, issued by an anti-graft court in Islamabad, also stated that the couple would be disqualified from holding public office for the next 10 years, Reuters reported. They have also been slapped with a fine of 787 million each.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The sentence came a day after 71-year-old Khan and his party's deputy, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, received 10-year prison sentences on Tuesday for disclosing official secrets.

Khan's media team said, “Another sad day in our judicial system history, which is being dismantled. No cross-questioning allowed, no final argument concluded and decision pops up like a pre-determined process in play. This ridiculous decision will also be challenged.”

What is the corruption case?

The Toshakhana rules - pertaining to gifts from the state treasury - state that government officials are allowed to keep gifts as long as they pay a price for them. However, the gifts should be first deposited.

Tosakhana is a department under the Cabinet Division which keeps gifts and expensive things received by all public officials.

Explained: What is the cipher case in which former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was jailed for 10 years?

The rules say that PMs and Presidents can keep gifts costing less than PKR 30,000 for themselves. Public officials can also pay 50 per cent, updated by Khan in 2018 from 20 per cent, of the gift's value to retain other gifts.

As reported by PTI, the couple either did not deposit the gifts or kept them for a lower price by using their authority.

The controversy was first highlighted when the coalition government formed under Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed a case against Khan in August 2022. The PML-N claimed that Khan did not disclose information regarding gifts presented to the Toshakhana and also resorted to the “illegal” sale of certain gifts.

When Khan came to power in 2018, he showed resistance regarding disclosing gifts received from other countries stating that it could severely impact foreign relations.

When in power, Khan wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) admitting to selling at least four presents. However, he claimed that he bought them paying a percentage of the price to the government.

About two months after the case was filed against Khan, the ECP found out that Khan's sale of items wasn't illegal as he paid for them and hence, owned them. However, ECP barred him forgive years from holding public office accusing him of unethical behaviour and making false assertions and declarations.

The gifts included — expensive cufflinks, expensive Rolex watches, a ring and a valuable pen.

The priciest among the watches, a "Master Graff limited edition," is estimated at $300,000, as per Pakistan's information minister.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On