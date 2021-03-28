Explained: Why US, Brazil witnessing surge in infection among youngs

In the United States, several states including Florida and Michigan are reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases. However, this time the surge is not in people from the vulnerable section but in people under the age of 30 years old, an age group which was said to be at lesser risk of severe Covid-19, news agency Bloomberg reported citing data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Brazil, the second country after the US to have the highest death toll, is also witnessing a rise in the deaths among young people due to the Covid-19. It is also seeing an increase in the hospitalisation of younger patients, according to the data by the country's health ministry.

In March, about 2,030 Brazilians aged 30 to 39 died from Covid-19. Among those in their 40s, there have been 4,150 fatalities in March, up from 1,823 in January, and for those 20-29, deaths jumped to 505 from 242, the government data showed. While patients above 60 and older continue to dominate hospital admissions, the share of those under 50 has risen to 15 per cent from 10 per cent last year.

The situation is not limited to the US and Brazil only. In Canada as well, doctors are seeing an increase in hospitalisation of young Canadians with more severe complications from Covid-19, according to local media reports. A similar situation is being witnessed by Israel as well, where infections were recently plateauing despite the country’s world-leading immunisation program. It turned out that cases among young people were surging, even as infections dropped in the 50-and-older crowd.

Why is it happening?

So far, no research has emerged which could paint the exact picture of why the countries are witnessing this trend. However, experts have attributed the surge to the negligence in following the Covid-19 protocol. Throughout 2020, local and regional restrictions hampered social activities. This changed when authorities started loosening the lockdowns and holiday seasons. People gathered in groups and flocked back to the restaurants and bars; crowded the country’s beaches and attended live concerts, football matches.

The second reason is said to be a delay in informing medics in case the person is infected with the Covid-19. For example, in Brazil, authorities have noticed that younger patients wait longer to seek health care and are sicker when they arrive, Bloomberg reported.

The third reason speculated to be the young people at the last of the vaccination priority list. In many countries where the vaccination drive is underway, authorities are inoculating people most-at risk of severe Covid-19. This has also led to an increase in numbers.

Covid-19 situation in India

There is an onset of the second wave in India with the number of daily cases now hovering around 60,000. It had dropped to less than 10,000 in the first week of February after which the cases started to rise again. According to the figures provided by the Union health ministry, the country has a total of 11.97 million cases as of Sunday morning. While the death toll stands at 161,552.

