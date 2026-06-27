Explosion, heavy gunfire in Pakistan's Karachi near Rangers offices

An explosion and gunfire were reported on Saturday on a major road near several universities and the meteorological department in Pakistan's Karachi, local media outlets ARY News and Geo News reported. Security personnel stand guard in Karachi. (AFP/ Representative)

ARY News said the blast took place near the offices of the Pakistan Rangers. According to the Dawn newspaper, no injuries have been reported so far. However, rescue personnel have also reached the incident site.

Rescue 1122 Sindh said it had received reports of an explosion near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 5 in Karachi and immediately dispatched teams to the scene from its central command and control centre.

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of reports of an explosion and alleged firing near Mosamiat Chowrangi and sought a detailed report on the incident, Dawn quoted his spokesperson as saying.

The chief minister contacted the Sindh inspector general and the Karachi additional inspector general, directing them to ensure that police immediately reach the site and take the necessary action to ascertain the nature of the incident, the spokesperson added.