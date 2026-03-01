Explosion, gunshots in Kabul as Taliban govt confirms firing on Pakistan aircraft

Explosions followed by gunshots were heard in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on Sunday morning amid the conflict with Pakistan that has been going on since Thursday now. The Afghan government said that the forces were shooting at a fresh incursion by Pakistani aircraft. A Taliban security personnel stands guard along a road in Kandahar on February 27, 2026, after overnight cross-border firing between Afghanistan and Pakistan. (AFP)

"Anti-aircraft fire is being directed at Pakistani aircraft in Kabul," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted as saying by AFP.

3 killed in Kandahar Three people were killed in rural southern Kandahar in two air strikes om Sunday, AFP reported, quoting locals.

The Afghan government's deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said that at least 30 civilians have been killed in Khost, Kunar and Paktika provinces in Pakistan firing since Thursday.

Last Sunday, Pakistan launched attacks on Afghanistan saying it killed militants. However, the Taliban-led Afghan government alleged that civilians had been killed in the attack, following which it launched a retaliatory attack on Pakistan on Thursday.