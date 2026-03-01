Explosion, gunshots in Kabul as Taliban govt confirms firing on Pakistan aircraft
The tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan flared up after Afghan forces attacked Pakistan along the border on Thursday.
Explosions followed by gunshots were heard in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on Sunday morning amid the conflict with Pakistan that has been going on since Thursday now. The Afghan government said that the forces were shooting at a fresh incursion by Pakistani aircraft.
"Anti-aircraft fire is being directed at Pakistani aircraft in Kabul," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted as saying by AFP.
3 killed in Kandahar
Three people were killed in rural southern Kandahar in two air strikes om Sunday, AFP reported, quoting locals.
The Afghan government's deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said that at least 30 civilians have been killed in Khost, Kunar and Paktika provinces in Pakistan firing since Thursday.
Last Sunday, Pakistan launched attacks on Afghanistan saying it killed militants. However, the Taliban-led Afghan government alleged that civilians had been killed in the attack, following which it launched a retaliatory attack on Pakistan on Thursday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSana Fazili
Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first'Read More