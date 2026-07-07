Twin explosions rock Syria's Damascus after blasts heard near hotel housing French President Macron

Two explosions were heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Tuesday. As per initial reports, a number of explosive devices were set off near the hotel housing French President Emmanuel Macron.
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“A series of explosive devices blew up near the hotel where Macron is staying in Damascus,” reported news agency Reuters, citing a security source.
These explosions also come days after an explosive device was detonated in a cafe near the Justice Palace in Damascus, killing at least 10 people and wounding 2.
What we know about the blast
As per Reuters, roads near the area have been sealed off, and security measures were implemented after the blast. Visuals of smoke rising from the area were also shared on social media.
Citing a statement from the French presidency Elysee, Reuters added that Macon had left the hotel in the morning for a meeting with the Syrian President at the presidential palace, and hence, did not hear the explosions.
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As per AFP, twin blasts took place in central Damascus, near the Four Seasons hotel, which is currently housing the French President during his visit to Syria.
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As per AFP, twin blasts took place in central Damascus, near the Four Seasons hotel, which is currently housing the French President during his visit to Syria.
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Sources familiar with the matter said one of the bombs was placed in a dumpster, and the other in a vehicle near the Four Seasons Hotel, reported AFP.
First EU leader to visit after fall of Assad regime
Macron arrived in Syria on Monday, making him the first leader from the European Union to visit the country since the fall of the Assad regime in 2024.
The French president’s visit comes during a period of relative calm in the Middle East after the month-long war between the US, Israel and Iran. After Damascus, Macron is scheduled to travel to Ankara, Turkey, for the NATO summit.
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Macron is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, on Tuesday. As per reports, the French president is accompanied by several French business leaders, including Rodolphe Saadé of CMA-CGM and Patrick Pouyanné of TotalEnergies .
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.