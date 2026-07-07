Twin explosions rock Syria's Damascus after blasts heard near hotel housing French President Macron

Two explosions were heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Tuesday. As per initial reports, a number of explosive devices were set off near the hotel housing French President Emmanuel Macron.

As per initial reports, a number of explosive devices were set off near the hotel housing French President Emmanuel Macron. (X/AFP)

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“A series of explosive devices blew up near the hotel where Macron is staying in Damascus,” reported news agency Reuters, citing a security source.

These explosions also come days after an explosive device was detonated in a cafe near the Justice Palace in Damascus, killing at least 10 people and wounding 2.

What we know about the blast

As per Reuters, roads near the area have been sealed ‌off, and security measures were implemented after ‌the blast. Visuals of smoke rising from the area were also shared on social media.

Citing a statement from the French presidency Elysee, Reuters added that Macon had left the hotel in the morning for a meeting with the Syrian President at the presidential palace, and hence, did not hear the explosions.

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{{^usCountry}} As per AFP, twin blasts took place in central Damascus, near the Four Seasons hotel, which is currently housing the French President during his visit to Syria. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per AFP, twin blasts took place in central Damascus, near the Four Seasons hotel, which is currently housing the French President during his visit to Syria. {{/usCountry}}

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Sources familiar with the matter said one of the bombs was placed in a dumpster, and the other in a vehicle near the Four Seasons Hotel, reported AFP.

First EU leader to visit after fall of Assad regime

Macron arrived in Syria on Monday, making him the first leader from the European Union to visit the country since the fall of the Assad regime in 2024.

The French president’s visit comes during a period of relative calm in the Middle East after the month-long war between the US, Israel and Iran. After Damascus, Macron is scheduled to travel to Ankara, Turkey, for the NATO summit.

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Macron is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, on Tuesday. As per reports, the French president is accompanied by several French business leaders, including Rodolphe Saadé of CMA-CGM and Patrick Pouyanné of TotalEnergies .

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)