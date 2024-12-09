‘Historic opportunity for people’: Joe Biden on fall of Assad regime in Syria

Outgoing US President Joe Biden called the fall of the Assad regime, which had “brutalised, tortured, and killed” thousands of innocent Syrians over the past fifty years, a historic opportunity for the people of Syria. US President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on December 8. (Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Biden made the remarks at the White House shortly after rebel groups took control of the country, ending more than a dozen years of violent civil war and decades of rule by Bashar Assad and his family.

“After 13 years of civil war in Syria and more than half a century of brutal authoritarian rule by Bashar Assad and his father before him, rebel forces have forced Assad to resign his office and flee the country. We're not sure where he is, but there's word that he's in Moscow. At long last, the Assad regime has fallen,” Biden said.

“This regime brutalised, tortured and killed hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians. The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice. It's a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their proud country,” he said.

Biden also described the situation as a moment of risk and uncertainty, saying that in recent weeks, support for the Assad regime from Hezbollah, Iran, and Russia had collapsed. He saw this as a new opportunity for the people of Syria.

The Syrian opposition that toppled Assad is led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which the US labels a terrorist organisation with ties to al-Qaida. However, the group claims it has severed its links with al-Qaida.

“Looking ahead, the United States will do the following. First, we'll support Syria's neighbours, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel, should any threat arise from Syria during this period of transition. I will speak with leaders of the region in the coming days. I had long discussions with all of our people earlier this morning. I'll send senior officials from my administration to the region as well,” he said.

“Second, we will help ensure stability in eastern Syria, protecting our personnel against any threats, and our mission against ISIS will be maintained, including security of detention facilities, where ISIS fighters are being held as prisoners. We're clear-eyed about the fact that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vacuum to reestablish its capabilities and create a haven. We will not let that happen,” he said.

“Just today, US forces conducted a dozen precision strikes, airstrikes, within Syria, targeting ISIS camps and operatives. Third, we will engage with all Syrian groups, including within the process led by the United Nations to establish a transition away from the Assad regime towards independent and sovereign Syria, with a new constitution, and a new government that serves all Syrians. And this process will be determined by the Syrian people themselves,” Biden said.

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the US would closely monitor developments as they unfold and engage with our partners in the region. “We will support international efforts to hold the Assad regime and its backers accountable for atrocities and abuses perpetrated against the Syrian people, including the use of chemical weapons and the unjust detention of civilians such as Austin Tice,” he said.