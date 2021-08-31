Ex-servicemen ask Austin, Milley to resign over 'disastrous Afghan withdrawal'

The United States' handling of the crisis in Afghanistan has been criticised by dozens of retired generals and admirals who have demanded that defence secretary Lloyd Austin and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff General Mark Milley should step down. US forces ended their two decade long mission in Afghanistan on Monday.

In an open letter, these retired flag officers claim that both Austin and Milley "should have recommended against this dangerous withdrawal in the strongest possible terms". The two officers should resign as a matter of conscience and public statement, the retired general said in the letter.

The ending of US mission coincided with a chaotic and bloody evacuation that left stranded hundreds of American citizens and thousands of Afghans who had aided the American war effort.

"The retired Flag Officers signing this letter are calling for the resignation and retirement of the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) based on negligence in performing their duties primarily involving events surrounding the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan," said the letter signed by 87 retired servicemen. It was released on Monday.

Austin, meanwhile, posted a series of tweets on Tuesday morning about the completion of US evacuation process. "Today, we completed the U.S. military evacuation of civilians and the removal of all forces from Afghanistan. I'm deeply saddened that in the course of this historic evacuation we lost 13 of our own, along with so many others who were killed and wounded by cruel terrorists," he said on Twitter.

"The end of this operation also signals the end of America’s longest war," Austin added in subsequent tweet.

Taliban fighters took control of the Kabul airport - the last territory under the control of US troops - after the withdrawal, symbolically walking across the runway and marking their victory.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a livestream posted by a militant as he walked through the facility: "The world should have learned their lesson and this is the enjoyable moment of victory.”

Taliban officials filmed the empty airfield on their mobile phones, surrounded by special forces members of the insurgents.

