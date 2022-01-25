Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / F-35 jet crashes on US aircraft carrier in South China Sea, 7 injured
world news

F-35 jet crashes on US aircraft carrier in South China Sea, 7 injured

USS Carl Vinson and USS Abraham Lincoln are in the South China Sea for training. The drills began on Sunday, following exercises with a Japanese naval ship in the Philippine Sea last week.
File photo of US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson.(Reuters)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 09:05 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Seven sailors were injured on Monday after a pilot of the US F-35 fighter jet crashed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier. The US Navy said in a statement that the incident happened in the South China Sea during a routine flight operation.

"An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, had a landing mishap on deck while USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) was conducting routine flight operations in the South China Sea, Jan. 24, 2022. The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter," the US Pacific Fleet said in the statement.

The statement further said that out of the seven injured sailors, were evacuated to Manila, Philippines for treatment, where their condition was listed as stable. The other four, said the US Navy, were treated by on-board medical personnel.

No details were provided on the cause of the incident or the fate of the aircraft. The Pacific Fleet said the incident was under investigation.

RELATED STORIES

The Vinson and another US carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, and their strike groups began drills on Sunday in the South China Sea, following exercises with a Japanese naval ship in the Philippine Sea last week.

The South China Sea is among China's most sensitive territorial issues and is a frequent area of tension between the United States and China.

The news of the US operations coincides with Taiwan reporting the latest mass incursion by China's air force into its air defence identification zone - 39 aircraft - in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern reaches of the South China Sea.

Taiwan also reported an anti-submarine Y-8 in the Bashi Channel which separates the country from the Philippines and connects the Pacific to the South China Sea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south china sea united states china
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP