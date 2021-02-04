Facebook blocked in Myanmar, Suu Kyi detained by military: 10 points

Myanmar government’s fall at the hands of its own military led to a year-long state of emergency, with leaders like Aung San Suu Kyi detained. Power has been handed over to commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing. Messaging services including Facebook and WhatsApp are blocked on the orders from Ministry of Communications and Informations.

The coup followed after the allegations of voter fraud on the ruling NLD as they secured a landslide victory in 2020 elections. The country, also known as Burma, is under military rule after a decade with tanks and soldiers positioned at major spots around cities.

The military involvement in the country’s decisions has always been high but leaders have urged citizens to reject the coup.

Here’s a list of major highlights that took place while dictatorship took over:

1. A group of protesters waved banners with anti-coup slogans in Mandalay after Facebook, WhatsApp were banned. This seem to be the first such street protest against the army takeover. Earlier, health workers from 70 hospitals stopped working in protest.

2. State media MRTV is unable to broadcast. In Yangon, mobile internet data connections and some phone services are disrupted, and soldiers are deployed outside city hall. Facebook is blocked until Feb 7 as it removed a page linked to Myanmar's military-owned TV network in a measure to protect against harm.

3.Myanmar police filed charges against Suu Kyi, putting her in detention until February 15. This comes after allegations of illegal hand-held radio imports. NLD’s offices and documents in several regions were taken. Charges are filed against ousted President Win Myint for violating coronavirus protocols.

4. The political party ousted in Monday's coup and other activists in Myanmar have called for a campaign of civil disobedience to oppose the takeover.

5. The international airport has been closed until June 1. Vehicle horns and sound of pan clanging is being heard around Yangon in protest against the coup.

6. Min Aung Hlaing has told the first meeting of his new government that it was inevitable the army would have to take power after its protests over alleged election fraud.

7. Banks have agreed to shut all financial services temporarily due to poor internet connections.

8. The NLD published a statement on behalf of Suu Kyi written before she was detained, urging people to protest the military coup. Other members of parliament are kept under house arrest.

9. Members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) met military leaders for talks, but they are "not successful", NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt said.

10. The junta has removed 24 ministers and deputies, naming 11 replacements. The military wanted the election commission to investigate voter lists it said contained discrepancies.