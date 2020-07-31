e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Facebook, Google told they must pay Australian media for news

Facebook, Google told they must pay Australian media for news

The move is about ensuring a “level playing field” for Australian media companies.

world Updated: Jul 31, 2020 07:07 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
If no agreement is reached between Facebook, Google and traditional media outlets there will be a binding arbitration process and penalties for breaching the code will be up to A$10 million ($7 million)
If no agreement is reached between Facebook, Google and traditional media outlets there will be a binding arbitration process and penalties for breaching the code will be up to A$10 million ($7 million)(REUTERS)
         

Australia’s government has ordered Facebook and Google to share revenue generated from news articles in what it says is a world-first move -- opening up another front in the regulatory and political pushback against the digital giants.

The two companies will have to negotiate with traditional media on remuneration in good faith, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Friday. If no agreement is reached there will be a binding arbitration process and penalties for breaching the code will be up to A$10 million ($7 million), he said.

The move is about ensuring a “level playing field” for Australian media companies, Frydenberg said. The draft code, which is open to consultation until Aug. 28 before being legislated later this year, will initially only apply to Google and Facebook but could be extended to other digital companies in the future.

Traditional media firms have long complained their content is being exploited by digital platforms without due compensation. As newspapers and broadcasters hemorrhage jobs, their complaints have garnered more political support.

Regulators in other jurisdictions -- as well as investors -- are watching closely to see how the code works in practice. Should watchdogs in other markets follow Australia, it would chip away at two of the most wildly successful business models of the 21st century, built largely on content free-for-alls.

“There is a fundamental bargaining power imbalance between news media businesses and the major digital platforms,” Rod Sims, the chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission which drafted the code, said in a statement. “We wanted a model that would address this bargaining power imbalance and result in fair payment for content, which avoided unproductive and drawn-out negotiations, and wouldn’t reduce the availability of Australian news on Google and Facebook.”

tags
top news
How will Covid-19 interact with India’s infection season?
How will Covid-19 interact with India’s infection season?
Unlock 3: Hotels, banquets in Delhi can open, no decision on gyms
Unlock 3: Hotels, banquets in Delhi can open, no decision on gyms
What can explain the mystery of China’s Covid-19 numbers?
What can explain the mystery of China’s Covid-19 numbers?
New York City steels itself for Covid-19 to return in the fall
New York City steels itself for Covid-19 to return in the fall
FMCG industry growth may remain flat in 2020: Nielsen
FMCG industry growth may remain flat in 2020: Nielsen
‘He handled us really well’: How Dhoni helped Kuldeep-Chahal duo
‘He handled us really well’: How Dhoni helped Kuldeep-Chahal duo
Kolkata gas leak victim’s kin awarded ₹64 lakh relief
Kolkata gas leak victim’s kin awarded ₹64 lakh relief
‘Disengagement of Indian, Chinese troops along LAC not yet complete’: India
‘Disengagement of Indian, Chinese troops along LAC not yet complete’: India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In