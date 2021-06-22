Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Facebook rolls out live audio, podcasts in US in a challenge to Clubhouse
Facebook rolls out live audio, podcasts in US in a challenge to Clubhouse

The new audio features “enable you to discover, listen in on and join live conversations with public figures, experts and others about topics you’re interested in,” said Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook app, in a blog post.
AFP | , Washington
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Facebook has tapped a number of celebrities for its audio launch, including rapper D Smoke, wellness guru Dr Jess and civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson.(AP)

Facebook on Monday began rolling out its service for people seeking audio-based connections in a direct challenge to the social platform Clubhouse.

Facebook has tapped a number of celebrities for its audio launch, including rapper D Smoke, wellness guru Dr Jess and civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson.

The launch follows a wave of interest in audio-based social networks and growth in Clubhouse, which drew some 10 million users since launching last year. Twitter and Spotify have also made moves into live audio services.

Facebook separately said it will begin offering podcasts in the US, available directly in the Facebook app, including offerings from culture critic Joe Budden and internet influencer Jac Vanek, among others.

