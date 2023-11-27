Families of China MH370 passengers seek compensation in court; Beijing's message

China values the follow-up to the incident of MH370, a Malaysia Airlines flight that went missing nearly 10 years ago, and hopes all sides maintain close communication and properly handle this issue, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Hu Xiufang, 72, who lost her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, holds a sign as she speaks to the media.(Reuters)

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comments after a media report of a Chinese court holding the first hearing of a liability lawsuit filed by relatives of passengers on MH370.

