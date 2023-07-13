Family drama alert! Meghan Markle sued by sister, Samantha Markle over Netflix documentary & Oprah interview

Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan Markle, has recently made headlines yet again as she reportedly sues the Duchess of Sussex over comments made in her interviews with Oprah Winfrey and in her Netflix documentary with Prince Harry. The ongoing feud between the two siblings dates back to the early days of Meghan's relationship with Harry when Samantha wasted no time in criticizing the Duchess.

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. Meghan will be in New York Tuesday, May 16, 2023, along with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, to receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, as the nation’s oldest women’s foundation marks its 50th anniversary. (AP)

Newsweek reports that Samantha Markle has filed a lawsuit against Meghan, accusing her of libel for the statements made in previous interviews. The court documents state, "Meghan continues to participate in and perpetuate the lies around her family and upbringing, and where Meghan could have set the record straight, she did not... lies that have defamed Samantha and the negative fallout that has therefrom occurred."

Meghan's legal team is vigorously contesting the lawsuit and seeking its dismissal. They argue that Samantha's claims lack merit and have already been rejected three times before. The court filings assert, "This action should be dismissed with prejudice... none of the statements in the Oprah interview are defamatory. Meghan’s statements in the [Netflix] series are just more of the same."

This legal battle sheds light on the strained relationships Meghan has with her father's side of the family. Initially, Meghan had a close bond with her father, Thomas Markle. However, their relationship deteriorated when he was caught staging paparazzi photos. Meghan sent him a letter pleading with him to stop seeking fame, but portions of the letter were later published by a British tabloid. Meghan successfully sued the tabloid for invasion of privacy.

Thomas Markle's absence from Meghan's wedding further strained their bond, and they reportedly haven't spoken since. Thomas has given multiple interviews expressing his desire to mend their relationship, but it seems that each public appearance only pushes Meghan further away. However, Meghan remains close to her mother, Doria Ragland.

