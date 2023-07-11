Meghan Markle thinks she and Prince Harry 'went too far' with attacks on royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry know they went "too far" with royal attacks, a royal expert claimed as the couple work on rebuilding their brand after struggling to keep it "reputable" following allegations made against the royal family and the ending of their lucrative deal with Spotify. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

In their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the couple made a series of allegations against the royal family especially Prince William. Meghan Markle is now said to be taking a step back and focusing on getting her brand back on track, royal biographer Tom Bower told OK.

The pair will find it hard to keep their brand "reputable" following the collapse of a major deal, he said, adding, "They are beginning to taste the medicine that they handed out during the Oprah Winfrey interview. They’re finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable. They’re constantly having to defend themselves and they’re grasping for opportunities that don’t exist anymore.

“All she’s got is the baggage of the Oprah Winfrey interview and her damnation of the royal family in various successive interviews. That’s why she’s been so quiet the whole year. She knows they’ve probably gone too far and she doesn’t know how to get out of it now. What is fascinating is how it will end? What will the climax be?,” he continued.

Work on their solo projects is also well underway as Meghan Markle is said to be looking into new brand partnerships while Prince Harry focuses on his Netflix deal.

The couple had signed a deal with Spotify in 2020 with Meghan Markle releasing just one series of her podcast Archetypes before they parted ways from the company. In her podcast series, Meghan Markle spoke about her time as a working member of the royal family, claiming that she was forced to carry on with a public appearance after a "fire" in her son Prince Archie's nursery.

Prince Harry's new project will see him return to Africa for a solo documentary about his love of the continent, it was reported.

